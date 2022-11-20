[Global Network Reporter Zhang Xiaoya]”I am a European… Before we start teaching others moral lessons, we should apologize for the past 3,000 years.” Based on Russia Today (RT) and US Entertainment and Sports Television (ESPN) reports, the opening of the Qatar World Cup is imminent. On the 19th local time, FIFA President Infantino publicly criticized those countries that preached to Qatar as “hypocritical” and almost “racist”. “, he also said that Europe should apologize for the past 3000 years.

“At Saturday’s press conference in Doha, Infantino kicked off the conference with an astonishing hour-long monologue.” ESPN said Infantino targeted Qatar and the international Football critics. RT said that since Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in 2010, Western media have continuously questioned whether the country is suitable for hosting the World Cup, and most of the discussions have focused on Qatar’s treatment of labor immigration and other issues. Some people have questioned the existence of labor abuse in Qatar. and other “human rights disputes”.

“It’s sad, especially in the past few weeks, that we’ve been taught a real moral lesson and witnessed a double standard,” Infantino said.

He continued, “We’re told to take many, many lessons from some of the Western world, from some of the Europeans. I’m a European, and in my opinion, for what Europeans have been doing all over the world for the last 3,000 years, We should all apologize in the next 3,000 years, not teach others moral lessons.”

“This kind of one-sided moralizing is hypocritical.” As an Italian-Swiss, Infantino said he was discriminated against in Europe as a child. “I’m the son of migrant workers and my parents worked very, very hard in very, very difficult conditions, not in Qatar, but in Switzerland,” he added, adding that he knew all too well that he was discriminated against and bullied as a foreigner. , means something.

RT stated that Infantino also described his childhood experience in Switzerland as the son of an Italian “immigrant laborer”. People, so imagine,” “You’re going to try to engage, try to make friends, don’t start berating, fight, insult, you’re going to start touching. That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

ESPN said Infantino questioned European immigration policy and said the West could learn from Qatar.

He said: “In Europe we close our borders and we hardly allow any workers from these countries to work legally in our country. We all know there are a lot of illegal workers in our European countries and their living conditions are not the best “, “Those who arrived in Europe, those who wanted to go to Europe, they had to go through a very difficult journey. Only a few survived. So if you really care about the fate of these people, these young people, then Europe can also Like Qatar: Create some legal channels, so that at least some workers can come to Europe, the income may not be much, but give them some jobs, give them some future, give them some hope.”

In addition, ESPN stated that regarding the “stadium alcohol ban” during the current World Cup, Infantino said that this is a “joint decision” and fans can still buy alcohol in “more than 200 places”.

RT said that Infantino’s views echoed those of Qatar, the host of this World Cup, who believed that many of the criticisms against them bordered on racism.

According to previous reports, some critics demanded that Qatar and FIFA compensate migrant workers who suffered from extreme heat, suffered work-related injuries and even died in infrastructure construction. The Qatari government says reforms over the past five years have helped hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the country.

