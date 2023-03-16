Home World Infantino the only candidate for FIFA president | Sport
World

Infantino the only candidate for FIFA president | Sport

by admin
Infantino the only candidate for FIFA president | Sport

Gianni Infantino is the only candidate for FIFA president, and his re-election is not supported by Germany.

Source: Profimedia/Stephen McCarthy/FIFA/Sipa USA

The new-old president of FIFA will be Gianni Infantino. He is the only candidate for that position at the upcoming congress of this association, which will be held in Kigali (Rwanda). It is clear that he will be re-elected, but not everyone agrees with that, more precisely the Germans are the main opponents.

This was announced by the first man of the German Football Association (DFB), Bernd Neudorf. “Our professional relationship with FIFA is critical. As one of the largest associations in the world, we believe that we have the right to ask certain questions about the happenings within that organization. We have not received satisfactory answers to questions regarding certain processes. There is not enough transparency about how some decisions are made,” Neudorf told “Deutsche Vela”.

Despite all the criticism, there are also those who criticized Neudorf and his work, dissatisfied with the poor results of the “panzers” in major competitions, such as elimination in the group stage of the upcoming two World Championships, in Russia (2018) and Qatar (2022). .

See also  Ukraine, the testimonies of civilians and mayors: "Men killed, women raped"

You may also like

Weather forecast Thursday March 16, 2023 | Info

“My husband wanted to kill me.” It’s wanted

Green houses, the European ok debunks all the...

Tea Tairović dancing in the show Amidži Show...

Lethal but fragile. The drones of the future...

Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard,...

Borac Romarijo Cup BiH for juniors | Sport

Covid in Sicily, infections and hospitalizations still decreasing...

Cancer, the Moon is rowing against you. Tomorrow’s...

Nela Bijanić was cheated on by her husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy