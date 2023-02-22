Pólemos, in Greek mythology, was one of the demons of war. Father of Alalà and Enio, the cries of the warriors before and during the battle. Pólemos, by some scholars, is associated with civil war. He creeps into souls in the form of anger, after Eris, goddess of discord, has divided men, making them enemies.

Pólemos is directly opposite Leviathan. The biblical monster unites men, expels fear from the social body, gives humans equality under the law (Liberty under the law), creates limits to the power of the sovereign who can do anything but make an attempt on the life of his subjects. And Western political culture plays on that “except”. If Pólemos accentuates the divisions and radicalises them, the Leviathan mends social relations by substituting the pact for violence.

It is no coincidence that this dualism is the basis on which Patrizio Paolinelli’s latest work rests, Anger. Pólemos and the Leviathan, recently published by Asterios. The Covid-19 pandemic made us all brothers in the beginning. People sang from their balconies to exorcise both the biological disease and the curse of loneliness. The Leviathan supported and guaranteed us, through the exercise of the coercive force that imposed the legal norms, but also through an ethical and moral self-affirmation of the law, in which everyone felt, intimately, that they could not transgress it because it was just, beyond of the sanctions.

Then something jammed. Thanks to a stone guest, Kairos, god of active and “qualitative” time, the Italians have stopped trusting. Silence fell on the balconies and the sheets with the words “everything will be fine” were removed from the windows. This happened because the Leviathan did not seem credible: he did not guarantee their existence in the eyes of the citizens.

Political uncertainty, delays and obscure maneuvers by pharmaceutical companies, tremendous ignorance about the recovery of the economy. Biological life and economic life, which is also indirectly biological life, no longer seemed safe. For this the controversies have mounted, either onlineconveyed by the ferocity of the social networks, That offlinebrought back to the real squares by the categories most affected by the crisis and made a receptacle of violence by small but effective minorities.

Today the situation is looking better, thanks to the policy of gradual reopening and the vaccination campaign that is advancing. But it is clear that the pandemic has made evident some contradictions of our time and of our economic, political and social structures.

In fact, everything turns out for the better, but without joy and without trust.

He volume Anger. Pólemos and the Leviathan it is composed of an introductory essay and a series of interviews. Interlocutors of the caliber of: Francesco Schettino, Maria Grazia Gabrielli, Marino Masucci, Giovanni Sgambati, Giulio Sapelli, Paolo Ferrero are called into question.

Under the magnifying glass above all the economic system. The critique of liberalism is embraced, with different and significant nuances, by all the interviewees. Also under accusation is the crisis of politics and the union, strongly domesticated and unable to give impetus to a renewal of both the rules and the vision of the work-system. Present, even if transversally and subtly, and it is perhaps the most valuable part of the volume, a critique of resilience as a philosophical category. Resilience, according to the anthropological sciences, is “the speed with which a community (or an ecological system) returns to its initial state, after being subjected to a perturbation that has removed it from that state”. During the pandemic this term underwent a modification, a sort of bastardization, simply quantifying the amount of “disturbances” that the community suffered. More than a notion of hope, “resilience” had become the beating bill that was passed off as a virtue. Emasculated by its positive and propulsive character, it became a mere listing of defeats and crystallization of the present.

There is no doubt that the narration mainstream of the pandemic is just a parade of beatings and a count of hits luckily avoided. A narration centered on today, on stabilizing and merely tactical reforms passed off as strategic. This is because, beyond the proclamations, these are decidedly devoid of an overall idea, of an alternative model to that of Italian beggarly liberalism. Without a model of economic development (the economy green is just a paint stroke on a secular structure) “economic” reforms will bring us back to the economy as it was, with all its contradictions, including the lack of social justice or as the pro-American liberals call it, a growing “inequalities”. A vision, that of politics and the economy mainstream, lacking momentum towards the future. Deprived of “sun of the future”.

Only good for changing everything, leaving everything as it is.

Reading the book by Patrizio Paolinelli is instructive. Linear writing is a shining example of French clarity. That it greatly helps the reading that winds through the dutiful complexity of the reasoning.

I strongly recommend reading it.

Patrizio Paolinelli

Pólemos and the Leviathan

Aterios, Trieste, 2021

pp. 64, 5.90 euros

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

