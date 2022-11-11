Home World Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will rise by 8.5% in 2022
Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will rise by 8.5% in 2022

Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will rise by 8.5% in 2022
FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT
BRUSSELS – The economic situation in the monetary union is marked by “an exceptional degree of uncertainty”, according to the European Commission, which today – Friday 11 November – published its most recent economic forecasts. In addition to an evident slowdown in the economy, the community executive places particular emphasis on forte increase in consumer price inflationwhich is expected to return to moderate levels only in 2024.

“The high uncertainty, the strong pressures on energy prices, the erosion of household purchasing power, the weakening of the international context and the tightening of financing conditions should lead the European Union, the area of the euro and most of the Member States in recession in the last quarter of this year ”, explains the European Commission in the documentation published in Brussels.

In a nutshell, here are the most significant figures. Economic growth in the euro area in 2022 is expected to be 3.2% in 2022 (compared to 2.6% of July estimates) and just 0.3% in 2023 (compared to 1.4% estimated in summer ).

In 2024 alone, the European Commission expects the economy to revive and grow by 1.5%.

Inflation towards 8.5%

On the inflation front, consumer prices are expected to rise by 8.5% this year, 6.1% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024, compared to inflation forecasts published in the summer, the Commission explains. European Union, it is an upward revision of almost one percentage point for 2022 and more than two percentage points for 2023.

“The revisions – write the economists of the community executive – mainly reflect the wholesale prices of gas and electricity, which exert pressure on retail energy prices and on most goods and services in the consumer basket”.

