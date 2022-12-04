Home World Inflation hits highest in 41 years
Inflation hits highest in 41 years

Inflation hits highest in 41 years

[Inflation reaches the highest level in 41 years #价格消消入Some Britons Eat Pet Food#]According to a report on the website of the British “Independent” on the 2nd, rising food and energy costs have forced some Britons to buy pet food and use candles or radiators to heat food . British inflation has reached its highest point in 41 years, with food and non-alcoholic beverage prices surging 16.4% in the year to October, the biggest increase since 1977, the report said. Combined with soaring energy bills, many British households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating.

