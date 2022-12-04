Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

[Inflation reaches the highest level in 41 years #价格消消入Some Britons Eat Pet Food#]According to a report on the website of the British “Independent” on the 2nd, rising food and energy costs have forced some Britons to buy pet food and use candles or radiators to heat food . British inflation has reached its highest point in 41 years, with food and non-alcoholic beverage prices surging 16.4% in the year to October, the biggest increase since 1977, the report said. Combined with soaring energy bills, many British households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Ang