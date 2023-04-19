Inflation, Lane (ECB): “If the scenario doesn’t change, further rate hikes are appropriate”

Listen to the audio version of the article

More rate hikes by the ECB will be “appropriate,” says ECB chief economist Philip Lane, “if the baseline scenario, which underpins the macroeconomic projections of ECB experts made in March, persists.” So the member of the ECB Governing Council, speaking Dublin.

Inflation target below 2%

To get inflation back below 2% in a timely manner, Lane recalls, we’ve raised rates 350 points since last summer. Lane adds that both market prices and the ECB’s Analyst-Based Survey (SMA) predict that the key rate will rise further in the short term and remain at high levels for an extended period. Furthermore, once inflation has stabilized at the 2% target over the medium term – he adds in the text read in Dublin – the reference rate is expected to settle around 2% instead of returning to highly accommodating”.

Lane: Incoming economic data is mixed

From the March 2023 projections «the incoming data were conflicting. Both business and consumer confidence have rebounded sharply since the start of the year, although likely dampened by the recent turmoil in the banking sector. Business activity continued to rebound, despite a slight moderation in March. However, these overall trends hide continued divergence at the sector level.

Lane spoke at the Irish Business Summit. In particular, he explained, «the activity of service companies is accelerating, supported by the reopening and the increase in incomes, while manufacturing production stagnated in the first quarter of the year. Finally, incoming survey data “suggest that the steady improvement in business and consumer confidence, which remains at low levels, may have stalled.”

Price and wage trends

On the macro scenario, the member of the Governing Council of the Frankfurt bank adds: «The drop in global energy prices and the easing of supply bottlenecks are strengthening confidence and supporting incomes and economic activity, while reducing on prices. The increase in wages provides further support to demand».