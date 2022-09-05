Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 5. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on the 4th the third round of bailout plan since mid-February, amounting to 65 billion euros, aimed at helping German people and businesses cope with severe inflation.

After overnight discussions in the ruling coalition, Scholz announced the latest plan at a news conference on the 4th. He said that it was “very clear” that many Germans could not bear rising prices, and that the German government took people’s concerns “very, very seriously” and believed that Germany could “survive this winter.”

On July 6, German Chancellor Scholz (right) received a routine questioning at the German Bundestag in Berlin. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei)

The previous two rounds of bailout measures introduced by the German government amounted to 30 billion euros. However, with some measures expiring at the end of August and inflation stubbornly high, the government is under pressure to come up with a new package. Germany’s inflation rate ended two consecutive months of decline in August, and the annualized inflation rate rebounded to 7.9%, unchanged from May and the highest since the oil crisis in the 1970s and the reunification of Germany. A surge in energy prices could push inflation to about 10 percent by the end of the year, according to Agence France-Presse.

Two days before the German government released its latest bailout measures, Russia announced that due to the discovery of multiple faults, the Nord Stream-1 natural gas pipeline to Germany will completely stop gas transmission until the fault is rectified.

On November 8, 2011, in the northern German city of Lubmin, the “Nord Stream” natural gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany was officially put into use. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of Beixi Company)

Scholz blamed Russia for high German energy prices on the 4th, saying that Russia “is no longer a reliable energy supplier.” The Russian side said that it was the EU and the United States that imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine crisis that pushed up energy prices.

On the day Russia announced on the 2nd that Nord Stream-1 would completely stop gas, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the G7 finance ministers had reached an agreement to impose restrictions on Russian oil prices. Dmitry Medvedev, vice-chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, warned that if the EU imposes a price cap, Russia will no longer supply natural gas to Europe.

This is a price tag taken at a gas station in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 11. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shan Yuqi)

Reuters quoted market analysts as saying on the 4th that it is expected that the price of the European natural gas trading market will rise again on the 5th. While European countries such as Germany are trying to reduce or even get rid of their dependence on Russian energy, Jacob Mandel, an analyst at Aurora Energy Research in the UK, believes that it will be “increasingly difficult” to replace Russian gas.

The gas storage capacity of Germany’s natural gas storage facilities reached 85.02% of its “storage capacity” on the 2nd, about a month ahead of schedule. However, according to Klaus Müller, director of the Federal Network Agency, Germany’s energy regulator, if Russia’s natural gas is completely “cut out”, even if Germany’s gas storage reaches 100%, it will be exhausted within two and a half months.