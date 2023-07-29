Inflation slows in Germany and France. In the US, the lowest increase since September 2021

Inflation. Lagarde: “It’s coming down but it’s still not enough”

Slight drop in inflation in France

On the other hand, the consumer price index in France is still slowing down, reaching 4.3% on an annual basis in July after reaching 4.5% in June and over 6% at the beginning of the year.

This is the estimate of the Insee institute, which explains how the decrease is due to a lower increase in food prices (+12.6% over one year against +13.7% in June) and to the more marked drop compared to June of energy prices (-3.8% after -3%). On a monthly basis, the consumer price index has not recorded any changes.

Germany: inflation at 6.2% in July, slightly down on the year

The inflation rate in Germany in July is estimated at 6.2%. This was noted by the federal statistics office (Destatis) reporting a drop compared to June 2023, when the inflation rate was +6.4%. Based on the results available so far, Destatis expects consumer prices to increase by 0.3% compared to June 2023. The inflation rate excluding food and energy, often referred to as core inflation, is expected to be + 5.5% (it was +5.8% in June 2023).

Usa, lowest increase since September 2021 in June

Inflation in the US remains at high levels in June. The measure preferred by the Federal Reserve for calculating inflation, the PCE (personal consumption expenditures price index) figure, grew by 0.2%, in the previous month it had recorded a +0.1%. Analysts were also expecting a 0.2% increase. Compared to a year earlier, the figure grew by 3%, down from the +3.8% year-on-year recorded in the previous month.

The “core” component of the figure, excluding volatile elements, also grew by 0.2%, down on the previous month when it had recorded +0.3%. Analysts had expected a 0.2% increase.