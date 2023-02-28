Home World Influence. From WHO the recommendations for the composition of the vaccine for the 2023-2024 season
Influence. From WHO the recommendations for the composition of the vaccine for the 2023-2024 season

Influence. From WHO the recommendations for the composition of the vaccine for the 2023-2024 season

The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2023-2024 influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere. The announcement was made during an information session following a 4-day meeting on the composition of flu vaccines, which is held twice a year.

Periodic updating of influenza vaccine viruses is necessary to ensure vaccine efficacy due to the constant evolution of influenza viruses, including those that circulate and infect humans. WHO recommends that quadrivalent vaccines for use in the 2023-2024 Northern Hemisphere influenza season contain the following elements:

Vaccines obtained in embryonated chicken eggs
– un A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus;
– un virus simile all’A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2); e
– a virus similar to B/Austria/1359417/2021 (lineage B/Victoria); And
– a virus similar to B/Phuket/3073/2013 (lineage B/Yamagata).

Vaccines based on cell culture or recombinant

– un virus simile al virus A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09;
– un virus simile al virus A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2);
– a virus similar to B/Austria/1359417/2021 (lineage B/Victoria); And
– a virus similar to B/Phuket/3073/2013 (lineage B/Yamagata).

WHO recommends that trivalent vaccines for use in the 2023-2024 influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere contain the following elements:

Vaccines obtained in embryonated chicken eggs
– a virus similar to the A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09 virus;
– un virus simile all’A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2); e
– a virus similar to B/Austria/1359417/2021 (lineage B/Victoria).

Vaccines based on cell culture or recombinant
– un virus simile al virus A/Wisconsin/67/2022 (H1N1)pdm09;
– un virus simile al virus A/Darwin/6/2021 (H3N2); e
– a virus similar to B/Austria/1359417/2021 (lineage B/Victoria).

