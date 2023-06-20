Influencer Andrew Tate indicted on rape, human trafficking and conspiracy charges

Andrew Tate, the influencer who was arrested in Romania late last year, has been indicted by a Romanian court on charges of rape, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy. In addition to Tate, his brother Tristan and two other collaborators were indicted. According to the indictment, the two Tate brothers and the other accused would have recruited various women by seducing them and falsely convincing them that they wanted a relationship and then forcing them to produce pornographic content. The indictment, he wrote the BBC, contains the testimonies of seven women, one of whom was allegedly raped by Andrew Tate. His brother Tristan, on the other hand, would have instigated other people to always commit violence against the same women.

The Tate brothers and their two collaborators were arrested in Romania on 29 December and their detention had been extended several times to allow the investigators to continue the investigations begun last year. In March, after three months in prison, a judge granted them house arrest. The trial of Tate and the other defendants will not begin immediately, but must first be authorized by a judge who will evaluate the solidity of the case and possibly start the trial: the judge has 60 days to make his decision.

A former kickboxing world champion, Tate had become very famous online in recent years for the videos in which he teaches young people how to be successful, extremely criticized for frequent misogynistic arguments and contested on several occasions for inciting violence.

