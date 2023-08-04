Influencer Andrew Tate is free after months under house arrest on charges of rape, human trafficking and conspiracy

Andrew Tate, the influencer who was arrested in Bucharest, Romania, late last year and indicted in June by a Romanian court on charges of rape, human trafficking and conspiracy, has returned to freedom after a few months passed under house arrest. Both he and his brother Tristan Tate, indicted within the same criminal proceeding, will in any case be subject to certain limitations on personal freedom: for example, they will have to report to the police if summoned, communicate any change of residence and will not be able to come into contact with people and witnesses involved in the investigation. The Tate brothers have always denied responsibility for any crimes they are accused of.

Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and two of their collaborators were arrested in Romania on 29 December and their detention was extended several times to allow the investigators to carry on the investigations begun last year. In March, after three months in prison, a judge granted them house arrest.

