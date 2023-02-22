And: [email protected]

Let’s continue with the free counter-information!! Friday 24 February 2023 at 20:00 Teatro Flavio in Rome Via Crescimbeni, 19.

This time we project a Docu-Film by Fulvio Grimaldi which explains what happened to Gaddafi’s Libya. The Libya of Italian colonialism, Gaddafi’s revolution, the birth of a model of prosperous and fair society and the revenge of the defeated colonialists.

NATO’s aggression against Libya as no Western media has told it, experienced live by the author.

A heartbreaking and widely documented film, indispensable for understanding the present Mediterranean.

Book by replying to this e-mail writing your name and surname and the number of places to reserve.





Perhaps the world is waking up and realizing that we are at the mercy of a gang of escapees from the criminal asylum.

The obscene demonstrations in Kiev of irresponsible militarism in support of an openly Nazi regime which, after having bled its own people to death in the interests of cynical and voracious powers, are finally provoking a reaction of rejection everywhere. And it is certainly not that of pacificent hypocrisy which generically organizes vigils and marches for peace, without ever indicating the criminal responsibilities of those who build their own power and domains on the sacrifice of others.

The prospect of a cataclysmic war involving all of us is getting closer by the day. This is not the time to generically invoke peace and wave rainbow flags. It is time to forcefully stop the horrendous apparatus of death with which, with the active and servile contribution of our government, the USA and NATO condition our lives and threaten our survival and very life on Earth.

ON FEBRUARY 25, TOGETHER WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD, WE WILL DEMONSTRATE AGAINST WAR AND THE WARMERS IN ROME, PIAZZA SS APOSTOLI, FROM 3 PM.