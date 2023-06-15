INFRASTRUCTURE Call for tenders published for works on the Salaria in Rome: intervention worth 500 million euros – News

The long-awaited works on the Salaria in Rome finally seem to be on the finishing straight. In fact, the call for tenders for the assignment of works to upgrade the road platform to 4 lanes and make the Salaria state road safe was published in the Official Gazette.

This is a half-billion euro contract that will allow for the expansion of the roadway, the implementation of the access road network and the rationalization of the junctions. An intervention, requested for over 20 years by the territory and on which the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has always been attentive, on a critical road artery characterized by high traffic flows and significant accidents .

The investment, financed with the resources of the 2023 Stability Law to improve accessibility to the 2016 seismic crater and support the social and economic revitalization of the internal territories of the central Apennines, will be divided into two lots: from Ponte Buita to Ornaro, from km 56+000 to km 64+000, for an investment of €299,136,060 and from Ornaro to San Giovanni Reatino from km 64+000 to km 70+800, for an investment of €200,524,082.

This is a priority intervention, included in the infrastructure intervention plan on the SS 4 Salaria and included in the national priority program for the technical-functional adaptation of the access and connection roads to the areas of the 2009 and 2016 seismic craters. This is the first phase of the work.

In fact, the Plan for the SS 4 Salaria provides for upgrading interventions in the stretch between Rieti and Sigillo with the elimination of the railway level crossing and on the Trisungo-Acquasanta Terme stretch in the Marche region, an upgrading, the latter, in the Marche region, started in the 80s.