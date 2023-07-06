INFRASTRUCTURE Inauguration of the Braila bridge in Romania: it connects the two banks of the Danube – News

The Brăila Bridge in Romania was inaugurated in the presence of the authorities. 1,975 meters long, it represents an important infrastructure as it connects the cities of Brăila and Smârdan, offering a fundamental transport solution for the region.

An important milestone in the infrastructure sector, with a significant impact on the country’s development.

The inauguration was attended by the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, the European Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Vălean, the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Tullio Ferrante and the Italian Ambassador in Bucharest Alfredo Durante Mangoni.

