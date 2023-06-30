INFRASTRUCTURE Official launch of works for the construction of the sub-port tunnel of Genoa – News

The start of the works for the construction of the sub-port tunnel of Genoa was made official at Palazzo San Giorgio. Representatives of the Municipality of Genoa, the Liguria Region, the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Autostrade per l’Italia Group and the Renzo Piano Building Workshop were present for the occasion.

With the green light from the Commission of the Superior Council of Public Works, technical body of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, a work arrives at the starting line which, already dreamed of in 1992 with the redevelopment of the Old Port for the Colombiadi based on a project by he architect Renzo Piano continues the process of urban regeneration of the Ligurian capital around the complex synthesis between two needs: to connect the two sides of the city and rebuild the relationship between the city and the sea.

The construction of the new Tunnel, one of the major works that Autostrade per l’Italia has put in the pipeline in recent years, will make it possible to lighten city traffic in the centre, speeding up connections between the Ponente and Levante and reducing noise and air pollution. currently produced by vehicles in transit along the Aldo Moro flyover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

