Inhaler they respond to a type of group that walks, not without risk and with rather little dissimulation, along that fine line that separates a beautifully minted indie-pop and the somewhat tacky song suitable for the radio formula. The Irish make balances over and over again throughout what is their second LP after that title premiere ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ (Polydor, 21) and, indeed, they add contagious melodies placed in songs of rapid assimilation that, depending on the moment, are more or less usable.

The album opens with the jewel of the lot, the magnificent “Just to Keep You Satisfied” which even refers to a kind of groomed The Strokes, before giving way to the obvious single “Love Will Get You There”. For his part, “So Far So Good” begins to relax the initial euphoria, pointing out the lack of personality in the group as a handicap that is difficult to ignore, an effect that is continued in somewhat stuffy pieces like “Perfect Storm”, “Valentine”, “Dublin In Ecstasy” or (the otherwise effective) “These Are The Days”. Part-time is among the most profitable “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” with its contagious refrain, “When I Have Her on My Mind” o “The Things I Do”.

The quartet plays in a league similar to that of Razorlight, The Kooks, Blossoms, Delays, or The Pigeon Detectives and, with a somewhat easy agenda and absolutely inconsequential message, they can even suggest that they are the typical guilty pleasure. Because, at the same time, they are endowed with a certain attractiveness that is difficult to ignore. The same one that motivates ‘Cuts & Bruises’ is enjoyed very intermittently, as the group climbs popularity levels in the UK with a consciously watered-down product.