Inject inexhaustible spiritual power into the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation

“Every kind of civilization continues the spiritual blood of a country and nation. It not only needs to be passed on from generation to generation and protected from generation to generation, but also needs to keep pace with the times and be brave in innovation.”

Through the smoke and clouds of history, the Chinese civilization has gone through thousands of years of wind and rain, and it has always been alive and renewed, and has written a rich and colorful chapter in the history of human civilization.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has deeply grasped the historical orientation of the new era, and with firm cultural awareness, broad historical vision, and far-reaching strategic considerations, he has proposed a series of new ideas, new ideas, and new strategies for cultural construction, leading the Chinese The creative transformation and innovative development of culture will promote the continuous prosperity of the Chinese culture and the long-lasting Chinese civilization.

Looking into the new era, hundreds of millions of Chinese sons and daughters are sucking the nourishment of the Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years. We are striding forward on the great journey of revival.

Foresight, guiding the direction of Chinese culture

Beijing, on the east side of Tiananmen Square, the National Museum is full of tourists. The basic exhibitions of “Ancient China“, “Road to Revival” and “Road to Revival New Era” have become a must-see for people to visit.

In the exhibition hall, the splendid and long-standing history and culture of the Chinese nation complement each other with the glorious achievements of modern China‘s struggle and development, drawing a magnificent scroll of civilization.

In November 2012, it was in the “Road to Rejuvenation” exhibition hall that General Secretary Xi Jinping recalled the past and proposed the “Chinese Dream” with great affection: “I believe that realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the greatest dream of the Chinese nation in modern times.”

Ten years later, in the preface of the large-scale historical literature series “Fuxing Library”, General Secretary Xi Jinping deeply explained the historical context of the “Chinese Dream”, emphasizing that “compiling history and establishing codes, preserving history to enlighten wisdom, and using culture to educate people, this is the Chinese nation that lasts for several years. A millennial tradition”.

Culture is the soul of a country and a nation. Without a high degree of cultural confidence and cultural prosperity, there will be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Looking back at the turmoil of history, the Communist Party of China has always been an active leader and practitioner of China‘s advanced culture, and a faithful inheritor and advocate of China‘s excellent traditional culture. It has created culture through practical creation and achieved cultural progress through historical progress. .

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Standing at a new historical starting point, how should the Chinese Communists continue the millennium cultural context, carry forward the Chinese civilization, and provide strong value guidance, cultural cohesion, and spiritual impetus for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese dream?

With a high degree of cultural awareness and cultural self-confidence, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly: “The excellent traditional Chinese culture bred in the development of civilization for more than 5,000 years, the revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture bred in the great struggle of the party and the people, are the accumulation of Chinese culture. The deepest spiritual pursuit of the nation represents the unique spiritual identity of the Chinese nation.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of important expositions on the promotion and development of Chinese culture from the strategic height of the sustainable inheritance of the Chinese nation and Chinese civilization, and made major original contributions to the upholding and development of Marxist cultural theory , to point out the way forward for building a socialist cultural power.

Grasp the unique positioning of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and firmly guard the cultural roots of the Chinese nation——

The excellent traditional Chinese culture is the spiritual lifeblood of the Chinese nation and the solid foundation for us to gain a firm foothold in the turbulence of world culture.

General Secretary Xi Jinping once said affectionately: “Where did we come from? Where are we going? China is today, and I remind myself all the time to have such a sense of history.”

From the Chengde Mountain Resort in Hebei to the Guangji Bridge in Chaozhou, Guangdong; from the ancient city of Pingyao in Shanxi to the Yin Ruins in Anyang, Henan; The secretary’s “cultural footprint” has spread all over the country, inspecting cultural heritage and exploring the roots of civilization.

“Great China, with a long history and a broad civilization. The excellent traditional Chinese culture created and continued by the Chinese nation in thousands of years of history is the root and soul of the Chinese nation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping used the historical confidence and strategy of a Marxist statesman Sober, infuse the ideological power of consolidating the foundation, cultivating the talents, establishing the roots and casting the soul for the inheritance and development of the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Understand the important role of culture and inject strong spiritual momentum into national rejuvenation——

On May 17, 2016, a symposium on the work of philosophy and social sciences.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech: “To strengthen the self-confidence in the road, theory and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in the final analysis, we must strengthen cultural self-confidence. Cultural self-confidence is a more basic, deeper and more lasting force.”

By placing cultural confidence at an unprecedented height and profoundly revealing the unique characteristics and unique functions of Chinese culture, the Chinese Communists in the new era have calibrated the important role of culture in socialist modernization:

Coordinating and promoting the overall layout of “Five in One” and the strategic layout of “Four Comprehensives”, culture is an important content; promoting high-quality development, culture is an important fulcrum; meeting the people’s growing needs for a better life, culture is an important factor; overcoming In the face of various risks and challenges on the way forward, culture is an important source of strength.

Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, my country’s material civilization and spiritual civilization are advancing side by side, the country’s material strength and spiritual strength have been strengthened simultaneously, and the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics has continued to advance.

Revealing the inherent law of cultural inheritance and development, opening up a new realm of cultural development that keeps the integrity and innovates, consolidates the foundation and opens the new——

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that to carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, we must properly handle the relationship between inheritance and creative development, and focus on creative transformation and innovative development.

What is creative transformation? It is to transform those connotations and outdated forms of expression that still have reference value in accordance with the characteristics and requirements of the times, endow them with new connotations of the times and modern forms of expression, and activate their vitality.

How to develop innovatively? It is to supplement, expand, and improve the connotation of Chinese excellent traditional culture in accordance with the new progress and new progress of the times, and enhance its influence and appeal.

Integrating ancient and modern times, connecting China and foreign countries. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has carried forward the Chinese culture in the magnificent practice, and created a grand pattern and grand atmosphere that draws on the essence of the profound tradition and inherits the past.

The long river of civilization is running endlessly, and the waves of thought are surging.

In February 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a special trip to Zhuxi Garden by the Jiuqu River in Wuyishan, Fujian.

Learning from the past and knowing the future, General Secretary Xi Jinping was full of emotion: “If there is no Chinese civilization of 5,000 years, how can there be any Chinese characteristics? If it is not Chinese characteristics, how can we have the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics that we are so successful today? We must pay special attention to digging The essence of China‘s 5,000-year civilization combines the promotion of excellent traditional culture with Marxist standpoints and methods, and unswervingly follows the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

Ask him how clear it is? For the source of living water.

In the hometown of Confucius, he picked up the two books “General Explanation of Confucius’ Family Language” and “Interpretation of the Analects” placed on the table, and said, “I want to read these two books carefully”; We must localize the truth”; in the Sansu Temple, it is emphasized that “we must be good at absorbing the ideas and thinking of governing the country from the excellent traditional Chinese culture”… General Secretary Xi Jinping has practiced it time and time again, showing his deep thinking about Chinese culture. It also allows us to truly feel the source of deep thoughts.

On July 1, 2021, at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a profound proposal to insist on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture.

At the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party in November 2021, and in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping further clarified the significance of the “two combinations”.

Only by rooting in the fertile soil of national history and culture can the tree of truth of Marxism take root and flourish. The proposal of “two combinations” has profoundly clarified that the excellent traditional Chinese culture is the “root” of our party’s innovative theory, further consolidated the historical and cultural roots of Marxism in China, and continuously endowed it with new vitality.

The significance of thinking lies in responding to historical changes and solving the problems of the times. General Secretary Xi Jinping used history as a guide to govern the country, and integrated the wisdom of Chinese culture into all aspects of governance:

The practice of deepening reform in an all-round way demonstrates the mind of “those who do not seek the overall situation are not able to seek a single area”; the new development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing contains the wisdom of “self-improvement and daily innovation” and “law follows nature”; overall planning Development and security, highlighting the sobriety of “the wise man prevents disasters before they are born, and the wise man plans troubles in the future”…

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era draws the essence of humanistic spirit, moral value, and historical wisdom from the accumulation of more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, and at the same time endows the excellent traditional Chinese culture with new connotations of the times and modern forms of expression. and the essence of the Chinese spirit.

Bacon casts the soul, gathers more active spiritual power for national rejuvenation

What kind of spiritual guidance is needed for the cause of a strong country?

On the journey of revival, what kind of value is needed to cast the soul?

“Both history and reality have shown that the establishment of core values ​​with strong appeal is related to social harmony and stability, and to the long-term stability of the country.”

On the afternoon of February 24, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the thirteenth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Eighteenth Central Committee. The theme was to cultivate and promote the core values ​​of socialism and promote traditional Chinese virtues.

“The people have faith, the country has strength, and the nation has hope.” After thousands of years of vicissitudes, it is the spiritual pursuit, spiritual characteristics, spiritual context. The socialist core values ​​are the representative and concentrated expression of the Chinese spirit, and they maintain the spiritual bond of unity of the contemporary Chinese people.

“Core values ​​are the soul of cultural soft power and the focus of cultural soft power construction. This is the deepest element that determines the nature and direction of culture.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized.

On the May 4th Youth Day of this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Peking University to discuss with teachers and students.

“Every era has its spirit, and every era has its values.” At the symposium, General Secretary Xi Jinping explained the core values ​​of socialism.

Prosperity, democracy, civilization, harmony, freedom, equality, justice, rule of law, patriotism, dedication, honesty, and friendliness—these 24 characters are subtle and meaningful, and they all permeate the absorption and application of Chinese excellent traditional cultural factors:

“Prosperity, democracy” and the simple ideal of “the people are the foundation of the country” and “the foundation is solid and the country is peaceful”;

“Patriotic and dedicated” draws on the spiritual pursuit of “serving the country with loyalty” and “rewarding hard work”;

“Integrity and friendliness” inherits the ancient wisdom of “benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom and trustworthiness”;

“We are born Chinese, the most fundamental thing is that we have the unique spiritual world of the Chinese people, and the values ​​that people use every day without realizing it. The socialist core values ​​we advocate fully reflect the inheritance of China‘s excellent traditional culture and sublimation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s in-depth exposition greatly encouraged the young students present.

The source of running water, nourishing for thousands of years.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that to promote and carry forward the core values ​​of socialism, we must draw rich nutrition from the excellent traditional Chinese culture——

“In-depth excavation and elucidation of the value of the era of Chinese excellent traditional culture, which emphasizes benevolence, people-oriented, honesty, justice, harmony and harmony.” General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and proposed to make China‘s excellent traditional culture an important source of cultivating the socialist core values.

“The socialist core values ​​we advocate reflect the thoughts of ancient sages and sages.” General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Minority Primary School in Haidian District, Beijing, and taught the children a vivid “Socialist Core Values” lesson.

“We must adhere to the core values ​​of socialism as the guide, and adhere to creative transformation and innovative development.” In the Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Hall of Suide County, Shaanxi, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized finding the connection point between traditional culture and modern life.

Practice in inheritance and carry forward in sublimation.

Regulatory documents such as “Implementation Outline for Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era” and “Implementation Outline for Patriotism Education in the New Era” have been issued successively, establishing and improving the party and country meritorious honor commendation system, setting up a martyr’s memorial day, and building a civilization practice center in the new era…

Xiaodechuan flow, Dade Dunhua. The socialist core values ​​based on the excellent traditional Chinese culture are deeply integrated into all aspects of people’s lives, and promote the formation of a social trend of advocating morality, doing good, and striving for progress.

Consolidate the foundation and open up the new, stimulate the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation

The central axis of Beijing, grand and magnificent, runs through the north and the south, and is the “cultural spine” that connects the past and the present——

On the north extension line of the central axis, there is an “I”-shaped building, the Chinese Communist Party History Exhibition Hall, the Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, which looks like a “Treasure Pavilion in the Sky”, and the Chinese History Research Institute with the huge seal script “History” hanging on it. The three new Beijing cultural landmarks are adjacent to each other, forming a tripod.

All the way to the north, at the foot of Yanshan Mountain, the Central Headquarters of the National Edition Museum of China is located here. The seed gene of Chinese culture is “a famous mountain hidden and passed on to future generations”.

The cultural context is inherited, and the string songs are endless. Under the cordial care of General Secretary Xi Jinping, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a series of new era national cultural halls have been completed one after another, becoming a brand-new symbol showing the demeanor of a great country.

“A nation and a country must know who they are, where they came from, and where they are going.” “Chinese civilization has a long history and has never been interrupted. It has shaped our great nation, and this nation will continue to be great”… General Secretary Xi Jinping’s powerful words reach people’s hearts, travel through time and space, and inspire the future.

The surging Yellow River flows through the ages. Yuncheng, located at the southernmost tip of Shanxi, was called “Hedong” in ancient times and is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilization.

On May 16, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the Yuncheng Museum. Here, he once again set his sights on the depths of history——

There are many precious cultural relics and even “national treasures” in the museum. They have proved our country’s million-year human history, 10,000-year cultural history, and more than 5,000-year civilization history. leads to depth.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping, with a lofty sense of mission to protect the fire of civilization and pass on the eternal context, has personally explored the way to protect the inheritance of Chinese culture and maintain integrity and innovation.

On the afternoon of March 24, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting Fuzhou, walked into the historical and cultural district of Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, and the ancient city was boiling.

“Protecting traditional blocks, ancient buildings, and cultural relics is to preserve the history and context of the city. Treat ancient buildings, old houses, and old blocks with a heart of cherishment and respect.”

The speaker is sincere and the listener is moved.

Between General Secretary Xi Jinping and this ancient street, there is a guardian relationship spanning 30 years.

“A piece of three lanes and seven alleys, half of modern Chinese history.” Fuzhou’s three lanes and seven alleys are “living fossils of the Lifang system” and have witnessed thousands of years of historical changes.

In the midst of urban development and construction in full swing in the 1980s, the former residence located in the north corner of Three Lanes and Seven Alleys was about to be demolished. When Xi Jinping, secretary of the Fuzhou Municipal Party Committee, heard the news, he immediately stopped the demolition. After half a year, the renovation project of the former residence quietly started…

From dismantling to repairing, there is a huge difference between one word and the test of historical foresight.

Pay attention to the protection of the Liangzhu site, and “the holy land that demonstrates the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization” is an important conclusion made by General Secretary Xi Jinping;

When I came to Jiayuguan, Gansu, “protecting the everlasting roots of the Chinese nation’s spirit” is the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping;

In Qinling Mountains, Shaanxi, “the ancestral line of the Chinese nation and an important symbol of Chinese culture” is General Secretary Xi Jinping’s high evaluation of the ecological and cultural value of Qinling Mountains;

Concerned about the compilation and publication of the national major cultural project “Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties”, emphasizing “continue to dig deep into the genetic code of the continuous inheritance of Chinese civilization”… General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concern demonstrates his consistent historical consciousness and cultural confidence.

Hutongs and courtyard houses, as typical cultural symbols, witness the changes of Beijing, a thousand-year-old city.

On February 25, 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Yu’er Hutong next to the Yuhe River in Beijing, and walked into No. 29 and No. 30 courtyards. The general secretary said: “I am very familiar with this hutong. I came here today to see the old neighborhood and hear everyone’s thoughts on the transformation of the old city.”

In order for the old city to develop, residents’ lives need to be improved urgently. How to meet the expectations of the old neighbors for a better life, while retaining the cultural memory of the city and continuing the historical context? General Secretary Xi Jinping has deep thinking.

“Beijing is a famous ancient capital in the world. Its rich historical and cultural heritage is a golden business card. It is the responsibility of the capital to inherit and protect this precious historical and cultural heritage. We must inherit the historical context in the spirit of being responsible for history and the people. “. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s tone was firm.

In February 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping walked into the Beijing Hutong again, came to Qianmen East District, and walked along the four alleys of Caochang to inspect the streets and alleys. “Let the city retain memory and let people remember nostalgia.” The general secretary’s cultural feelings are meaningful and long-lasting.

Made important instructions on the work of cultural relics, emphasizing that “establishing the scientific concept that the protection of cultural relics is also a political achievement”; at the Symposium on Solidly Promoting the Integrated Development of the Yangtze River Delta, it was emphasized to avoid “a thousand cities have one image, and ten thousand buildings have one appearance”; at the Central Economic Work Conference, it was emphasized To “revere history, reverence culture, and reverence ecology”… General Secretary Xi Jinping’s philosophic requirements, let the cultural landscape of climbing the tower, seeing the ancient tower, and remembering the nostalgia become a reality.

Today, the ancient city of Zhengding reappears the style of a male town in the north, the Hutongs of Beijing engrave the memory of the ancient capital and the strong nostalgia, Barkhor Street witnesses the earth-shaking historical changes in Tibet, and Quanzhou, the “city of world heritage” tells a moving story of tolerance and openness… The historical context is integrated Modern life, mountains, rivers and humanities converge into a modern livable place, and cultural confidence builds a common spiritual home for the Chinese nation.

Use the rules of the past to open up the face of the present. Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concept of “creative transformation and innovative development”, traditional culture is integrated with modern life, and it is full of vitality in response to the proposition of the times.

From the “Opinions on Implementing the Project of Inheritance and Development of Excellent Chinese Traditional Culture” for the first time in the form of a central document to promote the continuation of Chinese culture and inheritance of Chinese cultural genes, to the construction of the Great Wall, Grand Canal, Long March, Yellow River, and Yangtze River National Cultural Parks to create important symbols of Chinese culture , Cultural creation and cultural self-confidence stimulate each other, highlight the spirit of the times, and promote the Chinese atmosphere.

From revolutionizing the protection and utilization of cultural relics to creating a new situation, becoming a source of vitality for inheriting red genes, helping rural revitalization, and promoting the development of old areas, to museums’ cultural creations being frequently searched, and folk cultural tours constantly heating up, national treasures, cultural relics, and intangible cultural heritage have entered the lives of Chinese people. , The new cultural self-consciousness boosts the cultural relics collected in museums, the heritage displayed on the vast land, and the words written in ancient books to come alive, providing rich historical and cultural nourishment for the whole society.

Under the guidance and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the “one pool of spring water” of Chinese culture has been thoroughly activated, and the excellent traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture have merged and surged, and the ancient civilization has made great strides towards a culturally powerful country.

On October 15, 2014, the symposium guiding the direction of Chinese literature and art was held again after 72 years.

“There are hundreds or thousands of ways to create literature and art, but the most fundamental, crucial, and most reliable method is to take root in the people and life.” Deviation, otherwise literature and art will have no vitality” “We must stick to the standpoint of Chinese culture, inherit Chinese cultural genes, and show Chinese aesthetic style”…

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on literature and art work anchored the value course for the development of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The vast number of literary and art workers adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, and devote themselves to creating and cultivating deeply, so that literary and artistic creation not only has the background of contemporary life, but also has the blood of cultural traditions. China‘s literature and art has a new pattern, a new realm, and a new atmosphere, and the art garden is full of flowers and fruitful——

Movies “My Motherland and Me”, “Changjin Lake”, TV series “Awakening Age” and “The World“, reportage “Country Country”, “Eighteen Stories of Shibadong Village”, dance drama “Eternal Waves” “, the drama “Gu Wenchang”, the Henan opera “Jiao Yulu”… works with warmth, muscles and strength emerge in endlessly, singing the main theme of the times.

The dance drama “Dream of Dunhuang”, the Kunqu opera “Four Dreams of Linchuan”, the Peking opera film “Cao Cao and Yang Xiu”, the TV program “Chinese Poetry Conference”, “China in Classics”, “Tang Palace Night Banquet”…contain the style of Chinese culture Works continue to emerge, boosting the spirit of the nation.

Culture is not only the spiritual bond that unites people’s hearts, but also a key factor in improving people’s livelihood and well-being.

“To provide the masses with a rich and colorful cultural life that they like to hear and see” “To strengthen the construction of public cultural facilities, promote the high-quality development of the cultural industry, and better meet the new expectations of the people’s spiritual and cultural life”… The spiritual and cultural life of the people, General Secretary Xi Jinping Always keep it in mind.

In August 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Gansu and came to Reader Publishing Group Co., Ltd. located in downtown Lanzhou.

“It’s great to provide more excellent spiritual and cultural products for the people!” He urged the cultural workers present to advocate more reading, build a scholarly society, continuously improve the people’s ideological realm, and strengthen the people’s spiritual strength, so that the spiritual world of the Chinese nation can be more Thick and deep.

Under the care and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, “enriching the spiritual and cultural life of the people” was included in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the beautiful prospect of “promoting the common prosperity of the people’s spiritual life” is unfolding.

The cultural project of benefiting the people warms people’s hearts and enhances their sense of happiness and gain. By the end of 2022, there will be 3,303 public libraries, 3,503 cultural centers, and 6,565 museums across the country. So far, all public libraries, cultural centers, art galleries, comprehensive cultural stations and more than 90% of museums have been opened for free.

Use culture to shape travel and travel to promote culture. The integration of culture and tourism, product integration, market integration, tourism performing arts, rural tourism, and cultural heritage tourism are booming. The number of historical and cultural scenic spots has increased from 2,064 in 2012 to 4,111 in 2021. People feel cultural tastes, Enhance cultural confidence.

Digital empowerment, interpreting the new splendor of cultural life. In 2022, Chinese museums will launch nearly 10,000 online exhibitions and more than 40,000 educational activities, and the number of new media views will exceed 10 billion. “Cloud reading”, “cloud audio-visual”, “cloud entertainment“, “cloud tourism”, “cloud performance”… “Digital + culture” brings new experiences and new formats.

Looking at Yanzhou, the cultural undertakings in the new era are full of vitality, and the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation are competing to burst out. There is a broad atmosphere of “magnificent mountains and mountains, heroic people, and a bright future”.

With the world in mind, we pave the way for a civilization of exchanges, mutual learning, beauty and sharing

On the bank of the Bahe River and under the Chang’an Tower, the ancient capital of thousands of years ushered in a grand meeting of history and future——

From May 18 to 19, 2023, the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an. A hundred flowers bloom, rituals and music sing harmoniously, and the heads of state of Central Asian countries feel the grace of Chinese culture that embraces all rivers and embraces the whole world in the ancient charm of Tang Dynasty.

“Shaanxi is the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road, which has witnessed the profound friendship between China and Central Asian countries for more than two thousand years. For thousands of years, China and Central Asian people have exchanged knowledge and learned from each other, creating the ancient Silk Road. The glory of the road has written a magnificent chapter in the history of human civilization exchanges.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said.

For thousands of years, the flow of life is endless, and the spirit of the Silk Road is passed on from generation to generation.

“Standing here, looking back at history, I seem to hear the sound of camel bells echoing in the mountains, and see the solitary smoke flying in the desert…” In the golden autumn of 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Today, this Chinese wisdom rooted in the rich soil of history has opened up a path of opportunity for common prosperity for all countries, and also explored a path of civilization through exchanges and mutual learning, and a shared beauty.

Civilization is like water, moistening things silently.

The long-standing and well-established Chinese excellent traditional culture and the profound and profound Marxist thought and theory jointly cultivate the world vision and world feelings of the Chinese Communists.

With a deep understanding of “harmony without diversity” and a broad vision of absorbing different civilizations, the Chinese Communists in the new era draw wisdom and strength from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, break down the barriers of cultural exchanges with an inclusive mind, and adopt an inclusive attitude Absorb the nutrients of the civilizations of various countries, better promote the Chinese culture to go out with a confident and open attitude, and promote the common progress of the civilizations of various countries through exchanges and mutual learning.

“Be tolerant to diversity, tolerance is a virtue.”

Being kind to benevolent neighbors and harmonizing all nations is the consistent way of Chinese civilization.

In March 2013, when Xi Jinping made his first overseas visit after taking office as president, he expounded the initiative of the “Community of Shared Destiny” to the world in Moscow. A year later, he delivered a speech at the headquarters of UNESCO, in which he profoundly explained China‘s view of civilization in the new era, pointing out that “civilization exchanges and mutual learning are an important driving force to promote the progress of human civilization and the peaceful development of the world.”

In the mind of General Secretary Xi Jinping, whether it is Chinese civilization or other civilizations in the world, they are the achievements of human civilization; promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations can enrich the color of human civilization and allow people of all countries to enjoy a more connotative spiritual life , Create a more selective future.

In May 2019, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations was held in Beijing. The conference was personally initiated by General Secretary Xi Jinping, covering not only all Asian countries, but also open to all continents of the world.

“Exceed the superiority of civilizations with diverse coexistence, transcend civilization conflicts with harmonious coexistence, transcend civilization barriers with integration and sharing, and transcend civilization solidification with prosperity and common progress…” More than 1,000 delegates from 47 countries in Asia and other countries and international organizations in the world delivered a speech The outcome document demonstrated the broad consensus of all parties on the concept of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusive civilization.

In November 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was visiting Greece, walked into the Acropolis Museum in Athens, and the relief of “Athena in Meditation” caught his attention.

“She was thinking about the significance of war.” General Secretary Xi Jinping talked about the Chinese allusion of “stop fighting and turn fighting.” The then Greek President Pavlopoulos who accompanied the visit nodded in agreement.

“Since ancient times, the Chinese have believed in the concepts of ‘don’t do to others what you don’t want to do to yourself’, ‘the world is for the public’, and ‘harmonious nations’. and games, because Chinese people have never had such cultural genes, nor such ambitions.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said.

Talking about the concept of civilization and building a community with a shared future for mankind put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Pavlopoulos, who attended the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, expressed his heartfelt emotion, “This reflects the wisdom of ancient Chinese civilization and China as a responsible big country. historical responsibility.”

Exploring in the depths of history, the Chinese civilization has been continuously inherited, and it has always been timeless in the process of inclusiveness.

In August 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes as the first stop of his Gansu inspection.

Lifelike painted sculptures and exquisite murals, after thousands of years of vicissitudes, still glow with fascinating legendary beauty, witnessing the fusion of multiculturalism and the exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations.

“Dunhuang culture shows the cultural self-confidence of the Chinese nation. Only a confident civilization can tolerate, learn from, and absorb the outstanding achievements of various civilizations while maintaining its own characteristics.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to create a new glory for Chinese culture, we must With a broader mind, we will carry out cultural exchanges with other countries more extensively, and be more active in learning from all the outstanding achievements of civilizations in the world.

His eloquent words conveyed a grand and lofty view of civilization to the world.

“The beauty of peace soup lies in the combination of differences.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that civilizations are colorful because of exchanges, and civilizations are enriched by mutual learning. This is a concept, but also an action.

“I have visited many places in the world, and one of my favorite things to do is to learn about different civilizations on the five continents, and understand the differences and uniqueness of these civilizations from other civilizations.”

Strolling through the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico, you can appreciate the wonderful “encounter” between ancient civilizations; at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, use tea and wine as metaphors to explain the similarities and differences between Eastern and Western civilizations; at the Luxor Temple in Egypt, Recalling the long history of civilization exchanges; talking about the long history of mutual learning among civilizations in the ancient temple complex of Mahabalipuram in India; “, dancing with the local people…

“Cultural diplomacy” shows China‘s respect and appreciation for other civilizations. General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally promoted the exchange, dialogue and harmonious coexistence of different civilizations, injecting profound and lasting power into building a better world.

China is going to the world, and the world is also eager to understand China.

“Chinese-style modernization is admirable.” French President Macron, who has visited China many times, has a profound observation of China‘s development.

History freezes this meaningful moment——

On April 7, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping invited French President Macron to stroll through Lingnan Gardens. The thousand-year-old guqin played “Mountains and Flowing Water”, and the two heads of state enjoyed it together.

“To understand today’s China, we must start from understanding China‘s history.” General Secretary Xi Jinping talked about the past and the present, emphasizing that “we have full confidence in China‘s development prospects.”

“In the past two days, our friendly exchanges have deepened, which has enabled me to further appreciate China‘s long and splendid history and culture, and enhanced my understanding of modern China‘s governance concepts.” Macron said.

The profound cultural heritage has accumulated the wisdom of “the unevenness of things, the love of things”, and cultivated the mind of “broader than the sky”, which paints a magnificent background for the revival of an ancient great country and illuminates the future of human civilization. .

“The road is not alone, the world is one family.”

Not long before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese and English versions of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” were released at home and abroad, attracting worldwide attention. Turning the pages of the book, the feelings of the world engraved in the genes of Chinese civilization for more than 5,000 years will shine even more dazzlingly in the new era.

Today’s China is not only the China of China, but also the China of the world.

“The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It is also a party that seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said in one sentence that he takes the world as his mission.

At the beginning of this year, the TV series “Mountain and Sea Love”, which tells the story of China‘s poverty alleviation, was broadcast in many Arab countries one after another.

From mutual broadcasting and translation of film and television works and classic works to the exchange of experience in governing the country, from telling Chinese stories to the world to the development and cooperation of going to the stars and the sea, the ideas and wisdom contained in Chinese culture are transcending time and space, transcending countries, and serving as The development and progress of world civilization has brought profound enlightenment.

“Let the gardens of world civilizations be colorful and full of vitality.” On March 15, 2023, at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed a global civilization initiative for the first time to the world, which aroused widespread attention at home and abroad.

Civilizations are colorful, equal, and inclusive. Coping with increasingly prominent global challenges and marching towards a better future for mankind requires the power of cultural civilization. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s outlook on civilization upholds the common values ​​of all mankind, such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, and endows the “understanding of the world” contained in Chinese culture, which is “the way of the road, the world is for the public”, with a new connotation. Provide correct guidance for the development of the times and make Chinese contributions to human civilization.

Follow the general trend, shoulder the righteousness, walk the road, and seek great harmony.

In the new era, China will continue to draw wisdom and power from the 5,000-year history of civilization of the Chinese nation. On the great journey of realizing national rejuvenation, it will go hand in hand with all countries in the world to paint a magnificent picture of human civilization!

