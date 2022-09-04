From August 31st to September 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held in Beijing. As an important platform for China to expand opening up, deepen cooperation and lead innovation, CIFTIS has made positive contributions to promoting the development of the global service industry and trade in services. The theme of this year’s Service Trade Fair is “Service Cooperation to Promote Development, Green Innovation and Welcome the Future”, which demonstrates China‘s determination and desire to adhere to high-level opening up to promote high-quality development, to work with other countries in the world to promote the opening and sharing of the service economy, and to promote the recovery and development of the world economy.

Entering the exhibition hall of the National Convention Center of the Service Trade Fair, along with the exhibition of new technologies, new applications and new products for service trade, the mascot of the Service Trade Fair “Fuyan” spread its wings, and “Title” came to China to expand service trade to the world A new vision for collaboration…

Entering the Shougang Park venue of the Service Trade Fair, the picture scrolls that integrate modern facilities with industrial relics and natural landscapes are spread out in front of you, depicting vivid pictures of digital, technology, innovation, and green development…

This year, the Service Trade Fair added the second phase of the National Convention Center as an exhibition venue, with a total offline exhibition area of ​​152,000 square meters to further meet the exhibition needs; 71 countries and international organizations appeared in the comprehensive exhibition, of which 10 countries were the first to use national The exhibition is set up in name; more than 30 countries have built national “cloud exhibition halls” with rich content and distinctive features; more than 400 Fortune 500 and international leading enterprises participated in offline exhibitions, and the overall internationalization rate reached 20.8%, an increase of nearly 3% over the previous session. Percentage points… The scale of the service trade fair continues to expand, and the “circle of friends” continues to expand.

For the first time, the East African country Burundi brought coffee, alpine tea, hand-carved gourds, banana peel paintings and other specialties and traditional products to the Service Trade Fair in the name of the country; Liechtenstein, the “stamp kingdom”, introduced the combination of offline and cloud exhibition halls. The design ingenuity and wonderful stories behind the world‘s first stamp inlaid with diamonds, the first laser hollowed-out stamp – Chinese Year of the Dragon, and the stamp “International Year of Light” which won the International Red Dot Award; Bingo and the United Arab Emirates showcased the achievements of service trade in aviation, finance, logistics, manufacturing and other fields, attracting merchants to gather… The unique products and customs of various countries gathered, showing the latest developments in their respective service trade fields.

“We are very honored to set up a national pavilion for the first time at the Service Trade Fair, an important global service trade comprehensive exhibition.” Zhang Baolong Bruno, chief representative of the Beijing Office of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, told reporters that the Italian Embassy in China cooperated with the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, China The Italian Chamber of Commerce, the Italian National Tourism Administration and 15 companies organized a delegation to make an appearance. “We attach great importance to the international exchange platform built by the Service Trade Fair, and we are full of confidence in the future of Italy-China service trade cooperation.”

Germany Trade and Invest, which is participating in the exhibition for the second time, joined hands with the economic promotion agencies of Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia, as well as two German companies, to form a German national pavilion at the Service Trade Fair this year. At the booth, a one-piece sportswear with an “unremarkable” appearance attracted many visitors. This digital sports rehabilitation training system brought by a German company stimulates muscle tightening and relaxation through electrical pulses, allowing users to achieve training, shaping and rehabilitation effects without exercise. The staff told reporters that they hope to use the platform of the Service Trade Fair to let more advanced technologies enter the lives of ordinary people. Dennis Wilkens, representative of the Beijing Office of the German Federal Trade and Invest in China, said that with the service trade fair as a medium, Germany looks forward to continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with China and harvesting more business opportunities and friendship.

Statistics show that the service industry has become a pillar industry of the global economy, accounting for 65% of the global GDP. Two-thirds of the employment in developing countries and four-fifths of employment in developed countries come from the service industry. Against the background of the ups and downs of the global epidemic and the increase of unstable factors in the international environment, how to stimulate the new potential and vitality of trade in services?

“Green development”, “digitalization”, “economic globalization”… At this service trade fair, the guests, exhibitors, experts and scholars have focused their attention on these high-frequency words, contributing to the joint promotion of an open and shared service economy wisdom.

Steven Barnett, chief representative of the International Monetary Fund in China, said that a healthy and strong global economy requires adherence to genuine multilateralism and pragmatic international cooperation, which are key factors in promoting the development of global trade in services.

Ma Ke, president of the New Development Bank, believes that in recent years, the rise of anti-globalization and trade protectionism has undermined the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain. Adhering to and promoting economic globalization is one of the most effective means to deal with fluctuations in the international market, and the weight of technical services in international trade is constantly increasing.

“Digital applications are promoting a new round of innovation in the service industry, creating huge opportunities for world economic growth.” Zhang Xiangchen, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, said that digital-driven service innovation has become an important source of competitiveness. Resilient supply chains, tackling climate change, and more.

Hua Maya, director of the World Bank’s China, Mongolia and South Korea Bureau, pointed out that service trade will be an important part of future economic recovery and development. Statistics show that since 2012, China‘s service trade imports and exports have grown at an average annual rate of 6.1%, 3.1 percentage points higher than the global growth rate. China‘s total service trade has ranked second in the world for eight consecutive years, and its import value has ranked second in the world for nine consecutive years. “China has performed well in the integration of the modern service industry and the digital economy. The development of China‘s service trade reflects its status as the world‘s leading manufacturing country and the linkage effect of trade in goods and trade in services brought about by this strong manufacturing strength. .” Hua Maya emphasized.

Jiang Ying, the relevant person in charge of Deloitte, said that the holding of the Service Trade Fair as scheduled shows China‘s determination to adhere to high-level opening up and promote deep-level reforms, which has boosted confidence in the recovery and development of the global economy.

A flower alone is not spring, a hundred flowers bloom in spring and the garden is full. Intersection with the world and with the times, openness has become a distinctive symbol of contemporary China. China‘s continuous expansion of opening up is the key to the continuous improvement of the influence of the CIFTIS, giving it a unique charm. A more open China will surely make greater contributions to the prosperity and development of global service trade.