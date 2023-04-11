A new challenge on TikTok involves children squeezing a metal coin with their fingers as hard as they can until they bleed.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Eight primary school graduates in Republika Srpska suffered hand injuries due to a TikTok challenge called “blood money”.

“Students, in accordance with the procedures, are directed to counseling work with the pedagogue, that is, with the disciplinary responsibility that such a violation carries, but the goal is not only punishment for these students, but to understand what is right and what is wrong for them“, said today in Teslić, the director of the Elementary School “Desanka Maksimović” from Stanar, Aleksandar Ristić, during the 14th School of Pedagogues and Directors of Elementary Schools and Preschool Institutions.

Ristić did not specify when these violations occurred.

He warned that physical violence moved to the Internet and social networksso-called cyber violence and that the multi-sectoral team of this school conducted research and found that 76 percent of students in the subject class who have the social network TikTok participated in one of the challenges.

When it comes to preventive activities, he pointed to various lectures organized in cooperation with the Center for Social Work and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska, as well as the establishment of school television that promotes true values, student achievements and healthy habits.

Ristić warned that the research also indicated that more than 90 percent of students use the YouTube platform which is not intended for children.

Last year, the RS Ministry of Internal Affairs drew attention to the obligation to protect children and young people on the Internet and to prevent negative phenomena, and special attention was paid to TikTok.

“Practice has shown that the mentioned platform has become a suitable ground for setting challenges among users (most often children) that can be decorated with the prefix bizarre”said the MUP of the RS.

A series can be found on the website of the High-tech Crime Department of the MUP of Srpska preventive advice related to the protection of children from all forms of high-tech crime.

(World)