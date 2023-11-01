Injured Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt through Rafah border crossing

Injured Palestinians from Gaza have started arriving in Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry spokesperson. It was previously reported that 81 seriously injured Palestinians were expected to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday. The spokesperson stated that the injured individuals are arriving one by one. This development comes following an Israeli attack on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which resulted in catastrophic damage and numerous deaths. The crossing of wounded Palestinians into Egypt is the first since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began in early October.

When asked whether the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had committed to not attacking Rafah to allow Palestinians and foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt, an IDF spokesperson declined to comment. Qatar has negotiated an agreement between Israel, Hamas, and Egypt, with the coordination of the United States, to release all foreign citizens and seriously injured civilians from Gaza.

The Rafah border crossing plays a significant role in the war between Israel and Hamas as it is the only border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. It is situated along a fence that separates Gaza from the Sinai Desert. Before the recent conflict, Israel had two border crossings with Gaza, Erez for people and Kerem Shalom for goods, but both have been closed since the war began. As a result, the Rafah crossing serves as the only entry point for Gaza to the outside world.

UN figures show that an average of 27,000 people crossed the Rafah border each month until July of this year. The crossing was open for 138 days and closed for 74 days. Closures are typically influenced by the political and security situation, with Egypt’s closures aligning with the restrictions imposed by Israel on Gaza. Despite these challenges, dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah border, although fuel has not been permitted yet.