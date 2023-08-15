INM to Grant 140 Million Pesos in Compensation to Families of Victims in Ciudad Juárez Fire

The National Institute of Migration (INM) has announced that it will grant 140 million pesos ($6.2 million) to the families of the victims of a tragic fire that occurred in one of its facilities in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The fire took place on March 27 and resulted in the deaths of 40 migrants who were present at the INM provisional stay while attempting to cross the border.

According to the federal government, each family of the victims will receive approximately 3.5 million pesos ($155,000) in compensation. The INM has requested a special budget allocation from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to fund the compensation, which will be carried out by the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV).

The government has acknowledged the tragic event and expressed its commitment to improve conditions for migrants in border institutions. In a statement, the INM recognized the deaths and injuries caused by the fire, which was started by two individuals of Venezuelan origin. The INM stated that this incident presents an opportunity to advance in processes that guarantee the rights and safety of people in the context of migration.

The commissioner of the INM, Francisco Garduño Yáñez, has been involved in the process following the tragic events. Several individuals, including Antonio Molina Diaz, Salvador González Guerrero, Juan Carlos Meza Fulfilled, Eduardo Apodaca Magallanes, Daniel Goray Yosika, Rodolfo Collazo de la Torre, and Gloria Liliana Ramos Garcia, have been made available to the authorities for further investigation.

In response to the tragedy, the federal authorities have covered the expenses of the victims’ families who traveled to Mexico for legal matters, such as accommodation, food, and personal services, as well as providing plane tickets. The families have also received support and assistance from the INM, including personal hygiene products, specialized medicines, cell phones, airtime cards, clothing, food supplements, and hairdressing services.

As a result of the incident, 33 provisional stays have been suspended, and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) will assess the conditions of these facilities and determine which ones can be rehabilitated, closed, or continue operating. Out of the 54 INM offices in Mexico, 17 immigration stations, with a total capacity of 3,791 spaces, will remain open, constituting 73% of the total capacity.

The tragic fire in Ciudad Juárez has highlighted the need for improved conditions and safety measures for migrants in Mexico. The government’s commitment to compensating the victims’ families and its efforts to address the issue are steps towards ensuring the rights and well-being of migrants in the country.

