InnerCut collaborates with Ferran Palau and PHOAC in “Amb tu”

Came back InnerCutfrom Igualada, with a new single with the Catalan pop musician, Ferran Palauand the electronic artist, PHOAC –who was a member of North State. In “Amb tu”, the three artists have managed to merge and create an atmosphere that accompanies the voices, melodies, rhythms and instruments. It is surprising how they blend in with each other and renew us with delicate and intimate lyrics.

The song arises more than a year ago when InnerCut stayed with Pau (PHOAC) to make music and started building and making chords for the single with a toy Casio. PHOAC, who had not written a song in Catalan before, began to write the lyrics and that day they released the demo. As he explains InnerCut In a press release, they both liked the idea of ​​having Ferran Palau and they ended up recording with him at his house in Collbató, exactly in the same place where the clip that accompanies the song was recorded by SAD!.

