innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

In recent days, Vodafone Italia announced “innoVaction”, the new innovation program dedicated to startups, SMEs and scaleup for the development of projects and solutions thanks to connectivity and new technologies.

Five partners of this first edition: Ariston Group, AstraZeneca, Atac, Iveco Group and Pirelli will participate in the selection, development and validation phases of the solutions designed by the participating companies together with Vodafone.

How to apply

The application sectors for which businesses and start-ups – simply by connecting to the site innovaction.vodafone.it – they can nominate their own project are three: Healthcare & Wellbeing, Sustainable & Connected Mobility, Manufacturing & Logistics. Businesses will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the program and learn about enabling solutions and technologies on November 14th atevento “innoVaction Day” at the Vodafone Theater in Milan.

Important: applications that must be completed and sent by 11.59pm on January 15, 2024.

The target

The objective of innoVaction is to stimulate the creation of projects that are able to integrate the so-called technologies deeptech (artificial intelligence, deep learning, robotics, blockchain, advanced manufacturing, quantum computing…) with the advanced experimentation and connectivity infrastructures and platforms that Vodafone makes available, such as 5G, Mobile Private Networks, the Edge Cloud, ‘Internet of Things and STEP – Safer Transport for Europe Platform, Vodafone’s innovative pan-European cooperative mobility platform designed to improve road safety and capable of enabling an interconnected ecosystem thanks to data sharing.

For the development of selected projects, innoVaction also offers financing, consultancy, access to test environments at theVodafone Italia Open Lab in Milan and the support of Vodafone partners. Throughout their journey, the companies will be supported by Ariston Group, AstraZeneca, Atac, Iveco Group and Pirelli who will make their skills available, each for their reference sector, and who will participate in the validation of the business impact of the solutions.

The innovation program is also carried out in collaboration with PoliHub, theInnovation Park & ​​Startup Accelerator of the Polytechnic of Milan managed by the University Foundation, whose mission is to accompany the birth and growth of deep tech startups towards a model of sustainable progress. PoliHubwith the support of its network of experts, will validate the business model and value proposition of startups and companies in the program.

Goodbye Action for 5G, welcome InnoVaction

InnoVaction collects the legacy of “Action for 5G”, the Vodafone call which since 2017 has made financing, technical resources and support available to businesses for the development of projects capable of making the most of the potential of 5G technology. In six editions, Action for 5G received and examined around 2,400 applications and financed 22 projects in the most diverse fields of application, from logistics to healthcare, from training to entertainment.

For more information on InnoVaction and to register and participate in innoVaction Day at the link.

