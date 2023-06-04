Home » Inquiry launched into train crash in India in which 288 people were killed
World

Inquiry launched into train crash in India in which 288 people were killed

by admin
Inquiry launched into train crash in India in which 288 people were killed

NEW DELHI – The Indian authorities are investigating the causes of the train tragedy that caused the death of at least 288 people and have ensured that “no one responsible” will be spared.

The search and rescue operations for the victims have ended and the time has come to question the development of the events that took place on Friday night. For now, confusion reigns over the causes of the accident, but the newspaper The Times of Indiaciting a preliminary investigation, has

See also  Germany takes to the streets at Easter for peace: more than 100 demonstrations throughout the country

You may also like

“Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learn about...

Fire in a reception center in Germany, one...

Strong leg muscles prevent heart failure Magazine

Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35...

How accurate are the Israeli military’s targeted killings?

OKI Banjaluka won the RS double crown in...

Hassan’s identity is in humanitarian exile: first the...

Kim Yo Jong criticized: Blindly following the trend...

Everyone at the beach, umbrellas open and Mondello...

Lucia Annunziata, what a joke: who takes her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy