Inside the hell of Johannesburg’s recyclers – Corriere TV

In the building without electricity or water or toilets where hundreds of immigrants survive who collect garbage on the street for a dollar and a half a day

In South Africa in Johannesburg, right in the center of the City and Suburban district, there is a palazzo no electricity, no water, no toilets. It is just one of the city’s many occupied mansions immigrants looking for a place to live. Different people live together in these buildings ethnicityimmigrants from countries of the African continent such as Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, looking for work.

The fate of most immigrants in South Africa is to work at the recycling of garbage as recycler informal. It’s hard to find alternative at this type of work, the rate of unemployment in South Africa today it is about 32.7%. It often happens to intercept with the gaze carrying men and women on the streets of Johannesburg garbage bags with big trolleys all over the city. These communities yes autogesticon in salvage work and sorting waste materials outside a two-story enclosed tent city where around 200 or more people live.

The purpose is to resell the refuse sorted to landfills which in turn resell the material recycled to private companies. When it’s good they earn around 30 Rand a day, that’s about 1.5 dollars about for feed community and children, this is because there isn’t one regulation of prices, there are no protections and people often work 12 or more hours.

Recyclers make the rooms in which they live with materials makeshift mattresses, curtains, pieces of plastic or plywood. In these rooms very small you live in even in you are taking turns for sleep. Many recyclers would like to return to their country of origin as the conditions of this work are unsustainable, but they are unable to save enough money. There is inside the building violence and chaos, dealing and drugs. Crossing the darkness of the long dark corridors that separate the rooms, one fears for one’s own safety and that of their children.