The story of the Corriere correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi from the Sviatohirsk monastery

Inside the monastery Of Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk that i Russians they want to resume. The monastery is a symbol of the pro-Moscow church, retaken by the Ukrainians in the autumn and now under threat of the Russian offensive. One of the holy places of the Russian Orthodox Church, the monastery is in one of the most pro-Russian of the Donbass.

Today about one hundred monks, thirty nuns and two hundred refugees live in the monastery. This major pro-Russian center in Donbass is now controlled by the Ukrainians.

It is said that 80 percent of the population here is pro-Moscow. The monastery is a religious and coagulating ideological center. That is why this is still one of the strongholds of pro-Russian separatists.