Home World Inside the Sviatohirsk monastery, the major pro-Russian center in Donbass now controlled by the Ukrainians and disputed by Moscow’s soldiers – Corriere TV
World

Inside the Sviatohirsk monastery, the major pro-Russian center in Donbass now controlled by the Ukrainians and disputed by Moscow’s soldiers – Corriere TV

by admin
Inside the Sviatohirsk monastery, the major pro-Russian center in Donbass now controlled by the Ukrainians and disputed by Moscow’s soldiers – Corriere TV

The story of the Corriere correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi from the Sviatohirsk monastery

Inside the monastery Of Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk that i Russians they want to resume. The monastery is a symbol of the pro-Moscow church, retaken by the Ukrainians in the autumn and now under threat of the Russian offensive. One of the holy places of the Russian Orthodox Church, the monastery is in one of the most pro-Russian of the Donbass.
Today about one hundred monks, thirty nuns and two hundred refugees live in the monastery. This major pro-Russian center in Donbass is now controlled by the Ukrainians.
It is said that 80 percent of the population here is pro-Moscow. The monastery is a religious and coagulating ideological center. That is why this is still one of the strongholds of pro-Russian separatists.

March 5, 2023 – Updated March 5, 2023, 6:19 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Premier, Arsenal-Liverpool 3-2, Saka doppietta

You may also like

Maja Marinković and Bilal quarrel Cooperative | Fun

Fight at the celebration in Ledine | Info

In Pakistan, police tried to arrest former Prime...

There has been a major fire in a...

France abolishes special pension schemes. On March 7,...

Greece, clashes with the police after the train...

Electronic cigarettes, Salvini against the grip of Schillaci....

Sampdoria: Sabiri booed and replaced, but Stankovic silences...

James Holden will present his new album in...

Rising resistance in Jenin and lawfare in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy