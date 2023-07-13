Insights from Lukashenko’s Meeting: Unveiling Details of the Prigozhin Mutiny Suppression

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently shared more details about the quelling of the Prigozhin mutiny during a meeting with the head of the powerful department. The information provided sheds light on the events that took place during the mutiny and highlights Lukashenko’s role in resolving the crisis.

During a televised speech on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the Prigozhin mutiny as an “armed rebellion.” Lukashenko received a call from Putin shortly after his speech, indicating Putin’s concerns about the situation. The Belarusian president, knowing the importance of maintaining face, served as a suitable intermediary between Putin and the mutineers, offering his assistance in resolving the crisis.

Lukashenko noted that Putin had made a firm decision to suppress the mutiny at any cost. However, Putin also expressed concerns about the potential outbreak of a civil war. In his speech, Putin clarified that the Minister of Defense and the Chief of General Staff would not be removed from their positions and would lead the armed forces in suppressing the mutiny.

It is worth noting that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov and Federal Security Service Director Boltnikov were involved in the negotiations, a detail that has been largely overlooked by the global media. Lukashenko acted as a mediator during the talks, proposing compromises, but he was not the sole decision maker. Putin authorized the participation of the heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Federal Security Service in the negotiations.

Lukashenko described Prigozhin as being in a state of “semi-madness.” Given the intense fighting in Ukraine and its psychological impact on those involved, it is understandable that Prigozhin’s mental state was affected. Lukashenko cleverly shifted the responsibility for the mutiny onto the commanders under Prigozhin, implying that they had influenced and incited him. However, it is clear that Prigozhin was the one mainly responsible for the mutiny.

During their initial phone call, Lukashenko and Prigozhin exchanged strong words for about half an hour. Prigozhin expressed his apologies to Lukashenko, not specifically for the swearing but for the mutiny itself. Lukashenko understood the emotional stress Prigozhin was under and comforted him. This exchange allowed the conversation to continue.

Lukashenko’s key judgment was that Prigozhin was ready to give up. Over the course of multiple phone calls, the two leaders discussed the specifics of the negotiations and how to arrange a way out for the mutiny commanders and participants. Prigozhin assured Lukashenko that there would be no bloodshed, indicating that he was not entirely irrational. His primary conflicts were with the Russian Ministry of Defense, rather than the country and its people.

Lukashenko did not mention whether Prigozhin admitted to killing Russian soldiers on the way to Moscow, but it is known that Prigozhin admitted to shooting down a military helicopter. The exact number of aircraft and casualties remains unknown.

Putin’s observation that the situation on the front line was better than expected suggests that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was progressing poorly. This increases the likelihood of the Russian military organizing a counter-offensive. Ukrainian President Zelensky blamed NATO for the failure of the counterattack, claiming that they did not provide sufficient aid in time.

Lukashenko’s mention of Russia as the common motherland suggests his acceptance of the integration of Russia and Belarus. He expressed his readiness to mobilize a brigade to defend Moscow if necessary. This indicates his strong alliance with Putin and his commitment to joining the war if it escalates.

Lukashenko maintains a low-key and sober attitude throughout the crisis. He does not seek credit for his role in helping Putin quell the rebellion. Instead, he highlights the importance of allies standing together and fulfilling their responsibilities.

The details shared by Lukashenko provide valuable insights into the events surrounding the Prigozhin mutiny and shed light on the dynamics between Russia, Belarus, and the mutineers.

