Is it possible that there are manga that involve the reader, in stories full of intensity and curiosity, without there being adrenaline-pumping action or twists and turns to make him jump off the sofa? The answer is yes. The proof is “Insomniacs After School” by Makoto Ojoro, published by J-Pop.

A simple plot but full of suggestive wholes that with the continuation of the reading, this becomes very emotional that digs into the intimate thoughts and emotions of the protagonists, enriched by excellent drawings for their delicacy.

History

Ganta Nakami is a student of Kujo Institute in Nanao City of Ishikawa Prefecture who suffers from insomnia. Going to the old astronomical observatory of the school, an old disused classroom because it is said to be haunted by the presence of a ghost of a student who committed suicide, so much so that it is used as a warehouse for old tables and boxes, she meets her classmate Isaki Magari while she is sleeping, as she also suffers from insomnia. This place is the only place that relaxes you to sleep.

A particular relationship of complicity arises between the two but above all, the observatory becomes a meeting point, a refuge, where you can sleep peacefully.

All goes well, when they are discovered by Professor Kurashiki….

A pleasant read told in an engaging way whose protagonists can very well be people who live next to us, in the complete reality of every day. As we read this story, made up of exchanges of words and glances, perplexities and jokes, it seems that time and space disappear and only a friendship remains which gradually transforms into something much deeper and more romantic, so much that the reader seems to become a third wheel.

We thank: