Inspiration! Excited!Disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in our city are discussing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
Source of information: Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Municipal Supervision Commission
On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. On behalf of the 19th Central Committee, Xi Jinping addressed the conference with the theme of “Holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implementing the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carrying forward the great spirit of party building, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, and forging ahead with courage and determination. , unite and strive for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” After listening to the work report, the discipline inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in Jiaxing were encouraged and excited, and talked freely about their thoughts and experiences on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
Zhou Shuguang, the recipient of awards from the Zhejiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Supervisory Commission for Discipline Inspection of Jiaxing City, the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Jiaxing Municipal Public Security Bureau:General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the work report that we have corrected the “four winds” with the spirit of nailing the nails, opposed the idea of privilege and the phenomenon of privilege, stopped some unsustainable trends that have not been stopped for a long time, and corrected some stubborn diseases that have not been eliminated for many years. . As a cadre stationed in the discipline inspection and supervision team, in the future work, I will resolutely implement the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution and the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, insist that the construction of work style is always on the road, dare to supervise and be good at supervision; Illegal construction of buildings and halls, illegal official reception, private use of public vehicles, illegal lending, illegal acceptance of management service objects for banquets, tourism and entertainment, inaction, slowness, chaotic behavior, and other acts that infringe on the interests of the masses, strictly supervise the enforcement of discipline and accountability, and resolutely prevent “” The “Four Winds” problem rebounded and mutated invisible, and continuously promoted the implementation of the spirit of the eight central regulations. Wang Li, cadre of the Comprehensive Office of the Inspection Office of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee:Concentrate on your strengths and forge ahead. In the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “play the role of political inspection as a sword, and implement the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party”, which profoundly reflects the fundamental positioning of political inspection, and profoundly points out the comprehensive strictness. The fundamental requirement of party governance. As a young inspector cadre beside the red boat, I will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. With the consciousness of “youth are promising, struggle without regret, and strengthen our country”, I will resolutely be politically upright, and constantly temper it. Strengthen party spirit; talk about learning to increase talent, and strive to improve inspection business skills and informatization capabilities; talk about hard work and vitality, continue to deepen the linkage between inspections and inspections, and supervise the integration of supervision; Sharp swords, guarding the “red roots”, and making greater contributions to the new journey of “two firsts” in our province and our city’s “two firsts”. Tang Lei, cadre of the Sixth Examination and Investigation Office of the Jiaxing Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision:General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report that comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, the party’s self-revolution is always on the way, and there must be no feeling of slack and fatigue. As a post-90s discipline inspection and supervision cadre beside the red boat, I will uphold the original mission of discipline inspection and supervision, strengthen the confidence in the construction of party style and clean government and anti-corruption. Especially in my own work of review and investigation, I will continue to do a good job in the initial verification of problem clues, adhere to the people first in terms of work philosophy and requirements, adhere to the spirit of perseverance in implementing the eight central regulations, focus on the national economy and people’s livelihood, and the people’s sense of gain. In the key anti-corruption areas of , happiness, and sense of security, improve the quality and efficiency of case handling, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption with practical actions, and insist that we dare not, cannot, and do not want to be corrupt. Gu Haiyun, Secretary of the Disciplinary Work Committee of Haiyan Economic Development Zone (Xitangqiao Street):As a discipline inspection and supervision cadre at the grassroots level, I am delighted and encouraged by the major achievements of the party and the country. In the future, we will continue to adhere to the principle of being honest and upholding discipline, and resolutely build a solid foundation of “don’t dare to be corrupt, can’t be corrupt, and don’t want to be corrupt”. The dams of the company are guided by the construction of the characteristic brand of discipline inspection and supervision of “Yundu + Lianmeng”, and take the digital reform of discipline inspection and supervision as the starting point to push the “four, five and six” work method of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in the economic development zone. Specifically, we must be really strict and strengthen the supervision of the “key minority”; we must dare to manage and be strict, and consolidate the supervision pattern of the “small grid and the Great Lian Alliance”; we must be long-term and strict, and promote the development zone’s political ecology to further develop optimization. We will thoroughly rectify the “micro-corruption” around the masses and remove the “stumbling blocks” on the road to common prosperity by focusing on the “six major” improvement actions, including work style construction, supervision and discipline, business environment, grassroots governance, party spirit awareness, and a clean atmosphere. Wang Jiadan, head of the supervisory work liaison station in Tangqiao Village, Xucun Town, Haining City:General Secretary Xi Jinping mentioned in the report that we must uphold the people first, insist on self-confidence and self-reliance, adhere to integrity and innovation, adhere to problem-oriented, adhere to the system concept, and adhere to the world. I was very touched after seeing it. As the smallest unit of grassroots supervision, we are bound to steadily promote the standardized operation of village-level small and micro power, so that the masses can truly feel that the comprehensive and strict governance of the party is at their side. One is to do detailed daily supervision. Focusing on the requirements of the duty performance list, supervise the power matters closely related to the production and life of the masses, such as major issues at the village level, daily affairs, social security, etc., and give full play to the advantage of the village-level supervision work liaison station being closest to the masses. The second is to unblock the public supervision channels. Unblock the public supervision channels, strengthen the sunshine and openness; improve the supervision council mechanism and the integrity reporting mechanism, and set up a platform for suggestions. The third is to actively explore intelligent supervision. Relying on “digital” empowerment and the use of big data comparison, the effective extension of the supervision dimension, the supervision breadth and the supervision depth can be achieved, and the supervision efficiency can be exerted. Ru Zhihe, Deputy Director of the Inspection Office of the Tongxiang Municipal Party Committee:After listening carefully to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I am very excited. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has a high-level vision, based on the promotion of coordinated regional development, coordinated development, and common development, and has promoted the implementation of the strategy of poverty alleviation cooperation and counterpart support between the east and the west. In 2021, Tongxiang City and Songpan County will complete a new round of counterpart support and pairing assistance, and will continue to inject funds, projects and human resources into Songpan, and will also spread and write the “Red Boat Spirit” on the Western Sichuan Plateau. In order to accelerate the rural revitalization of Songpan and Common Wealth have injected a strong impetus. Thanks to the cooperation between the east and the west, I was fortunate to go from the western Sichuan Plateau to the Tongxiang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision. , I saw the passion and active style of Tongxiang cadres and officials to start a business. Looking forward to the future, the horn of the new journey has been sounded in an all-round way. I will focus on the “three focuses” of inspections, make good use of “one book and one letter”, and do a solid job in grassroots inspections to find problems, form shocks, promote reform, and promote development. . I believe that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the eastern and western regions will develop with each passing day.
