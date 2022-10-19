Inspiration! Excited!Disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in our city are discussing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. On behalf of the 19th Central Committee, Xi Jinping addressed the conference with the theme of “Holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implementing the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carrying forward the great spirit of party building, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, and forging ahead with courage and determination. , unite and strive for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” After listening to the work report, the discipline inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in Jiaxing were encouraged and excited, and talked freely about their thoughts and experiences on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.