Our dentists warn about the increasingly popular trend of artificial teeth and extensions…

Young people from Serbia are increasingly going abroad to get the famous “Instagram smile” – bright white teeth. However, dentists warn that this can often lead to serious consequences for the gums, bleeding, inflammation and bad breath.

Recently, the trend of going across the border to get “perfect teeth” for less money than here has been spreading on social networks, and among the most popular places is Turkey. Judging by the posts on the networks, most of them work facete which, according to the dentist’s assessment, and how they can endanger oral health.

Dr. Jovana Pavlović tells Kurir that girls and boys want to get a Hollywood smile in a quick way, without solving some of the oral health problems that most of our youth have.

“There are patients who destroy healthy teeth solely for aesthetic reasons, for the sake of a ‘perfect smile’ for photos, which I do not recommend, because with the shape and arrangement of the teeth, we certainly preserve our authentic appearance, and a natural tooth is certainly functionally irreplaceable. My recommendation is certainly preventive, maintenance of oral hygiene, regular visits for check-ups and immediate problem solving,” says Dr. Pavlović and adds that, “fortunately for patients, dentistry here is accessible to everyone.”

“Dental tourism has also been developed in our country, for patients from Europe and America for the most part. The awareness of our people is at a low level as far as oral health is concerned, girls are more likely to give money for professional make-up, nails, hairstyles, and a visit to the dentist is on the last list placeu. I would like to point out that everything you pay cheaply for your health, you will definitely pay much more for later,” the doctor pointed out to Kurir, adding that a good check by a dentist is necessary for the installation of veneers, because if they are not done properly, they can lead to inflammation of the gums.

“Bleeding can occur, and even the veneers can come off at some point. Because of the inflammation, the right patient can also get bad breath,” she added.

Also, dentist Dr. Sanja Marković tells Kurir that in 2019, the Ministry of Health of Serbia received a certificate for presenting health tourism in the world, because we are a country with great potential and opportunities.

“If the patient decides to put ceramic crowns, it is very important to follow all the procedures, as well as to make a dentist’s assessment of the state of the teeth. Sometimes so-called solo crowns are made, and sometimes it is necessary to make a bridge between the teeth. If it happens that the crowns are thickened, inflammation of the gums – gingiva or gums can occur”.

On the other hand, if the patient does not come for check-ups and does not take care of hygiene, there can be serious consequences, which the dentist needs to repair later. In the end, Dr. Marković reminded one important thing, namely, that you should not be guided by the thought that the work is “finished” the moment the teeth are done. Make sure that you visit the dentist regularly and take care of your dental health.

