Institute Intervenes in Dominican Cooperative Due to Irregularities in Management and Finance

Title: Herrera Savings and Credit Cooperative Under Investigation for Irregularities in Administrative and Financial Management

Date: July 2, 2020

Instituto para el Desarrollo de la Cooperación y del Crédito (Idecoop), the Institute for Cooperative Credit and Development, has announced its intervention in the Herrera Savings and Credit Cooperative (Coop-Herrera) due to the discovery of “irregularities in administrative management issues, financial, and governance” during a special supervision process conducted in May.

The intervention aims to protect the savings and investments of the cooperative’s associates, its assets, and its commitments with third parties, as stated in a press release by Idecoop. It is important to note that Coop-Herrera continues to operate and is responding to partner demand according to its available liquidity.

Despite these measures, Coop-Herrera is currently unable to respond to investments in large-volume financial certificates due to its liquidity situation. Idecoop has urged the cooperative’s members to continue fulfilling their obligations towards the cooperative. The institution assures that it will provide more information to guide its members through the ongoing process, in accordance with existing regulations.

Just last week, popular merengue artist Rafa Rosario and his legal team filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, accusing Coop-Herrera of “breach of trust.” The well-known musician alleges that he has been swindled by the cooperative for an amount surpassing 10 million pesos.

Idecoop’s intervention of Coop-Herrera falls within the legal framework provided for in cooperative laws in the country. The institute is currently working towards resolving the identified irregularities and ensuring the cooperative’s stability moving forward.

Please note: This news article is a summary of the original report by EFE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

