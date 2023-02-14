Instituto C&A launched the second edition of the notice all in fashionwhich will select 21 authorial fashion brands led by LGBTQIAP+ people to receive collective mentoring for the development of branding, guide and brand style.

Rules for participation and application form can be found here until February 27th.

The public notice is carried out in partnership with CRIÁVEL, a creative platform and reference in branding, research and sustainable fashion business, and includes a cost allowance of R＄ 500 for each of the brands to participate in the project. In addition, there will also be a selective process for individual mentorships and new visual identities for 04 of the 21 brands and one of them will receive seed capital of R＄ 5,000.

This is the second edition of the Todes na Moda public notice, started in 2021, which resulted in the rebranding of selected brands and the connection of initiatives with C&A Brasil through the collection Nosso Encontro, from 2022, enabling the sale of pieces produced in partnership in the marketplace , advertised on the retailer’s platforms.

