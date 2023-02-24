Fernando Lindote presents the exhibition the worse the worse at Instituto Tomie Ohtake from March 2nd to April 23rd, 2023. Curated by Paulo Miyada and Julia Cavazzini, from the Núcleo do Pesquisa e Curadoria at Instituto Tomie Ohtake, the exhibition is centered on the dense and immersive presentation of 26 paintings created between 2010 and 2023, which show the artist’s interest in the image of the tropical jungle, to which are added some previous works, in various media.

On March 28, at 7 pm, the curators will participate in a chat with the artist at Instituto Tomie Ohtake. The event also marks the launch of the book Fernando Lindote: don’t despair for a style, conceived, organized and written by Paulo Herkenhoff.

With a preface signed by Raúl Antelo, the book is divided into 27 chapters with essays that address different series, moments or sets in the career of the artist Fernando Lindote. The texts bring thought-provoking descriptions of the artist’s work, as well as a critical view of the works, inserting them into the panorama of contemporary art, combining images of Lindote’s work (paintings, sculptures, videos, performances, installations, prints) with images of Art History.