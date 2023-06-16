Home » Intel invests 4.6 billion for chip factory in Poland
Intel invests 4.6 billion for chip factory in Poland

It will be approximately 20 billion zlotys ($4.6 billion) to build Intel’s semiconductor assembly and test facility, which will be located in Miękinia, Poland.

The initiative was announced by the Polish premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, and by the minister for digital affairs, Janusz Cieszyński. According to Cieszyński, this is the “largest foreign investment in the history of Poland” and “the plant will contribute significantly to ensuring a reliable supply of semiconductors to European industry, but will also support the development of cutting-edge technologies in Poland”.

Intel’s European strategy

The Miękinia plant is part of Intel’s European strategy and, when completed, is expected to support at least 2,000 highly skilled employees, while creating additional jobs for contract workers and subcontractors.

The new factory will partner with existing silicon wafer manufacturing facilities (also known as “fabs”) in Leixlip, Ireland, and under construction in Magdeburg, Germany.

The wafers produced in the fabs will go to the assembly and testing facilities in Lower Silesia, where they will be cut into individual chips, assembled into final products (e.g. processors used in personal computers) and tested for performance and quality before delivery to clients.

