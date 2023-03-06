While Juniper Networks was in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to talk about the future of networking, the collaboration with IBM was expanded to bring intelligent automation to radio network solutions.



The collaboration will explore new solutions to democratize radio networks and ensure an excellent user experience

Juniper Networksa company specializing in AI-powered secure networks, announces plans to expand its partnership with IBMto integrate IBM’s network automation capabilities with Juniper’s Radio Access Network (RAN) solution and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology.

Collaboration aims to provide a unified RAN management platform designed to use intelligent automation to enable communication service providers (CSPs) to monetize, optimize and grow their investments in next-generation networks and offer a better experience to their mobile users.

As CSPs around the world continue to deploy 5G and next-generation networks, they are looking to RAN intelligence and automation solutions to optimize investments in next-generation networks. RAN technology is increasingly important to help connect the growing number of devices using non-proprietary sub-components while increasing the number of vendors to avoid being locked into one vendor. CSPs are looking for solutions and partners that can support them on their journey to a complete RAN transformation.

The new agreement will build on existing collaboration between Juniper Networks and IBM. The two companies plan to integrate Juniper’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) with IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation to create a fully integrated and automated O-RAN and RAN solution.

The goal of this solution will be to offer end-to-end automation of secure 5G network slices, from provisioning through validation, deployment, monitoring and SLA assurance during runtime, by integrating RIC and slice capabilities Juniper-aware with IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation policy engines.

“Communication service providers are increasingly turning to the cloud and intelligent automation technology to build next-generation networks that are more open and scalable and offer their customers the best user experience possible,” declares Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software-Defined Networking di IBM. “We’re driving innovation by partnering with partners like Juniper Networks, where the value of Cloud Pak for Network Automation it can represent an important element for joint customers who need unbundled, multi-vendor and economically viable radio networks”.

“O-RAN enables a breakthrough towards an open, intelligent and programmable environment that can provide new perspectives on the potential of mobile services, resulting in innovative applications capable of growing the business of service providers”, comment Constantine Polychronopoulos, Group Vice President, 5G e Cloud Networking di Juniper Networks. “To make this potential a reality Juniper developed RIC as an open and interoperable platform to support easy integration with RAN automation solutions. Along with the software Cloud Pak for Network Automation of IBM, RIC can offer operators new opportunities”.