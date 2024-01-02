Home » INTELLIGENT TACHOGRAPH The Ministry of the Interior extends the obligation for version 2 to 2025 – Current affairs
INTELLIGENT TACHOGRAPH The Ministry of the Interior extends the obligation for version 2 to 2025 – Current affairs

INTELLIGENT TACHOGRAPH The Ministry of the Interior extends the obligation for version 2 to 2025 – Current affairs

The Ministry of the Interior, with the circular dated 27 December, announced the postponement of the requirement for the smart tachograph to 2025.

The Ministry of the Interior has in fact recognized the continuing difficulties in obtaining smart tachographs version 2, for which an extension had already been established until 31 December 2023

The circular, specifically, specifies that “vehicles registered from 21 August 2023 which have installed the intelligent tachograph version 1 can circulate until 18 August 2025, the date beyond which the obligation to install the tachograph applies to all. intelligent – ​​version 2”.

