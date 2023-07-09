Intense Clashes in Sudan’s Capital Result in Tragic Civilian Losses

Intense clashes in Sudan’s capital area lead to serious civilian casualties

On July 8 local time, fierce clashes continued between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the surrounding capital areas including North Khartoum and Omdurman, resulting in dozens of casualties.

According to data released by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, 22 people were killed and dozens were injured in the airstrike in the city of Omdurman alone.

On the same day, the two sides in the conflict fought fiercely at the National Television Building in the east of Omdurman City, and the Halfaya Bridge connecting North Khartoum and Omdurman City. The Sudanese Armed Forces claimed that they killed 20 members of the Rapid Support Forces and destroyed many combat vehicles of the other side during the operation that day, and stated that they will continue to advance the clearing operation in the capital circle.

The Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of an airstrike in the city of Omdurman that caused serious civilian casualties, but the Sudanese Armed Forces did not respond. According to data released by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, 22 people were killed in the airstrike that day, and dozens of others were injured.

The armed conflict in Sudan has lasted for nearly three months. The fighting in many areas, including the capital circle, has continued to spread to the city center and residential areas, causing a large number of civilian casualties. (Produced by Qi Yiling)

