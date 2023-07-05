Intensifying Conflict in Sudan’s Capital Area Leaves 20 Civilians Dead

Title: 20 Civilians Killed as Conflict Escalates in Sudan’s Capital Area

On July 4, the Sudanese capital circle, comprised of Khartoum, North Khartoum, and Omdurman cities, witnessed an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. With both sides engaging in heavy shelling, the violence has not only affected the combatants but has taken a toll on the surrounding residential areas as well. Reports from local media indicate that the clashes resulted in the deaths of 20 civilians, while more than 20 others sustained injuries.

This recent bout of violence is part of a larger conflict that erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The capital circle has emerged as one of the most intense battlegrounds between the two factions. At present, the Rapid Support Forces hold strategic locations including the airport, the presidential palace, the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police, and certain ministries and commissions. Conversely, the Sudanese Armed Forces maintain control over several military bases.

Unfortunately, the conflict has gradually expanded beyond military targets and has now encompassed residential areas, leading to an alarming rise in civilian casualties. The widespread violence has left the local population vulnerable to the direct impact of the fighting.

The international community has expressed concerns over the situation in Sudan, urging both parties to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. The United Nations, African Union, and neighboring countries have called for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to dialogue and negotiations to peacefully resolve the conflict.

Despite efforts by regional and international actors to mediate between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, a lasting solution to the conflict has remained elusive. The mounting toll on innocent lives underscores the urgent need for a swift resolution and the restoration of peace in Sudan.

As the conflict persists, civilians in the capital circle and surrounding areas continue to face grave dangers. The international community must step up its efforts to mitigate the violence and protect the lives of the Sudanese people.

