Inter, Arnautovic’s return takes off: the figures and how things stand with Bologna | First page

day of fire forInter, who not only competed in the match against Salzburg, but also welcomed Samardzic and Audero, new Nerazzurri signings who arrived in Milan in the evening. So we begin to fix the last pieces, although it still remains a big void to fill: the new striker. In this sense, an idea takes root in the strategies of Ausilio and Marotta and concerns the return to the Nerazzurri by Marko Arnautovic, center forward of Bologna.

CONCRETE IDEA – Not just a market indiscretion, but ua real market possibility that Inter is exploring in these hours. The Austrian ram is a name that tickle the Nerazzurri’s imagination, also considering the excellent performances that the player showed last season. Lots of goals (25 in the 2 seasons in Bologna) and that solidity as a physical centre-forward that Inter lost with the departure of Edin Dzeko.

THE FORMULA – Inter studies a lunge trying to buy the player outright on the basis of an offer of 3/4 million euro. However, it will be necessary to get to the Austrian the OK from Bolognawho is counting on him as an offensive finisher for the 2023/2024 season.

THE HE CONFIRMS – His brother-agent Danijel spoke to Sky thus: “We received some offers at the beginning of June, and Bologna had promised us that in the event of offers from top clubs, they would consider a transfer if Marko’s desire was Now this offer has arrived, and we would like the club to understand the importance of this opportunity for him: it would be the possibility of competing at the highest level, of winning titles.”

RETURN TO BASE – A return that would bring Arnautovic back to Milan, a city he knows well since he’s already played at Inter. Yes, because among the players who in the season 2009/2010 they won the triplet there was also a young Arnautovic employed by José Mourinho. Few appearances, but many emotions experienced in the Nerazzurri. Now, more than 10 years later, the idea of ​​a return is making its way.