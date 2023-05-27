Home » Inter Atalanta Serie A | Sport
What an opening to the match.

In the penultimate round of Serie A, Inter football players beat Atalanta 3:2 at home. After only three minutes of play, the home team had a 2:0 advantage, and the last time they “managed” to start the game so well was 82 years ago.

With this victory, the Nerazzurri secured their place in the Champions League for the next season as well.

Inter – Atalanta 3:2 (2:1)
/Lukaku 1, Barela 3, Martinez 77 – Pašalić 36, Muriel 90+1/

Only 39 seconds passed from the start of the game to Inter taking the lead. The guests came out on top, and Martiznez sent the ball into the void for Lukaku, who bypassed the goalkeeper and scored for 1:0.

“Nerazura” fans didn’t even finish celebrating, and it was already 2:0. Sportielo stopped one shot, and the ball rebounded to Barela, who caught the volley perfectly and sent the ball under the crossbar of Atalanta’s goal.

Even that was not enough for the Inter footballers who went for the third goal. In the ninth minute, Calhanoglu scores a goal, but the main referee cancels that goal due to an offside position.

By the way, the last time Inter football players managed to score two goals in the first three minutes of the match was back in 1941, when Kandiani and Demaria were the scorers in the match against Roma.

The visitors managed to recover from the initial shock and with a goal by Pašalić managed to reduce the score to 2:1.

In the 77th minute, Martinez crowned an excellent game with a goal for 3:1, and the final result was set by Muriel’s phenomenal goal in stoppage time.

SERIES A 37TH ROUND:

Today:

Salernitana – Udineze 3:2 (1:2)
/Kastanos 43, Kandreva 57, Ekong 90+6 – Zegelar 25, Nestorovski 30/

Spezia – Torino 0:4 (0:1)
/Visnievski 24 ag., Rići 72, Ilić 76, Karamoh 90+6/

Fiorentina – Rome 2:1 (0:1)
/Jović 85, Ikone 88 – El Sharavi 11/

Inter – Atalanta 3:2 (2:1)
/Lukaku 1, Barela 3, Martinez 77 – Pašalić 36, Muriel 90+1/

Sutra:
Verona – Empoli (12.30)
Bologna – Naples (15.00)
Monza – Leće

Played yesterday:

Sampdoria – Sassuolo 2:2 (1:2)
/ Gabiadini 8, Erlić 78 ag. – Berardi 9, Enrike 11/

