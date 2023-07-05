Home » Inter, Ausilio: “Contacts are in progress for Lukaku, higher offers are needed for Onana” – Fantacalcio ®
World

Inter, Ausilio: “Contacts are in progress for Lukaku, higher offers are needed for Onana” – Fantacalcio ®

by admin
Inter, Ausilio: “Contacts are in progress for Lukaku, higher offers are needed for Onana” – Fantacalcio ®

Inter, Ausilio: “Contacts are underway for Lukaku, higher offers are needed for Onana” Fantasy football ®Ausilio: “Insufficient offers for Onana. Lukaku, let’s talk to Chelsea. Social media? I have a fake profile…” The Gazzetta dello SportHelp: “I have Instagram to check the players’ wives. I met the agent of Kvaratskhelia but…” Fcinternews.itAusilio’s revelation: “I created an instagram account to check the players’ wives” ilovepalermocalcio.com – The site of the Rosanero fansInter, Ausilio: “Everyone knew Kvara, we didn’t sign him because we play 3-5-2” All NaplesSee full coverage on Google News

See also  Beijing Dietrofront: national security disappears from sensitive data

You may also like

“Spider Web”: Psychological Thriller. – Japan world

The Tragic Death of the Titanic Submersible Crew...

The mystery about the imprisoned daughters of the...

Flooded households near Leskovac | Info

Israeli army completes withdrawal from Jenin: 13 Palestinians...

Hundreds of protesters on the street in Tel...

ENERGY TRANSITION How is the transport sector doing?...

Review of the podcast “Night Tide”

The General Court of the European Union has...

Man Attacks Actuaries with Knife in Home Invasion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy