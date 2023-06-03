by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

A week away from the most important match of the season, when they will be on stage in Istanbul for the Champions League final, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter beat Torino by a narrow margin and close the championship with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Inter conquers Grande Torino, Brozovic decides, appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.