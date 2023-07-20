Home » Inter, Cordoba: ‘Cuadrado will give everything for this shirt. He preferred her to money’ | Market
Ivan Ramiro Cordobaformer defender dell’Interwanted to have his say on the passage of Square to the Nerazzurri. The former player had been brought up by Juan himself who had confessed to having spoken to him before accepting the Inter proposal.

On Instagram, he commented on a post de The Gazzetta dello Sportwelcoming his compatriot: “All the best, Juangui. I know you will give everything for this shirt. Now that most players choose their fate based on the money, it does you honor to make a decision more for sporting goals and to continue competing at great levels. Forza Inter”.

