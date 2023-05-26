Inter, Correa still ko: distraction in the sun for the Argentine

Joaquin Correa stops again: distraction in the sun of the right leg and situation to be monitored day after day. So she communicated theInter after the visits made this morning. A resentment accused at the last second of the twelve minutes (the seven from the 83rd to the ninetieth plus the five of added time) spent on the pitch in the Italian Cup final against Fiorentina: precisely in conjunction with the final whistle from referee Irrati, the Argentine striker kicked the ball and then touched his leg. In the following celebrations, the cameras had filmed a dialogue between him and Dzeko in which Correa himself had reported the problem, then the usual chants and photos had made everything fade into the background. The rest day granted yesterday by Inzaghi did not give the answers evidently expected: the persistence of the annoyance has thus postponed the medical tests to today, in view of the resumption of training.

It follows that, immediately,

Inzaghi will have only Lautaro, Lukaku and Dzeko available with Atalanta: if Big Rom was given as a certain starter against the Bergamo players, it goes without saying that one between the Bull and the Bosnian will not be able to catch his breath tomorrow evening. The injury does not seem to be particularly serious, to evaluate his return against Turin (very difficult), however more likely to see him at least among the squad for the Champions League final in Istanbul. That said, net of a turnover that jumps immediately, the bitterness remains at Inter for a new stoppage that casts further doubts on the stability of a player continually tormented by physical ailments. In this season

Correa has already had to stop first for a problem with the patellar tendon, then for a thigh complaint and now, precisely, for this boredom in the calf.

Between knockouts and difficult climbs, without ever reaching the top of his psycho-physical condition, the former Lazio player has totaled, in all competitions, just over 1400 minutes played, with only one acute in the season,

the 3-1 goal in the Champions League in the home return of the quarter-final against Benfica. Used mostly as a substitute, Tucu was however in this season finale an important pawn in Simone Inzaghi’s chessboard, often used in rotations alongside Lukaku.

Numbers in line with those of his first Nerazzurri season when again due to muscle problems Correa had missed 14 games, playing only a thousand minutes and scoring 6 goals. He has done worse this year in terms of goalscoring, given that he has only scored 4 goals. Merciless numbers for a player in whom Simone Inzaghi had placed his trust and for whom the club invested a good 30 million two summers ago .