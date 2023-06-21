“Inter, foreign sirens for Dimarco: Real Madrid-Manchester United duel”

The editorial staff Tuesday 20 June 2023, 4.36 pm

LONDON (ENGLAND) – More and more insistent foreign sirens for Frederick Dimarco. According to the British newspaper ‘The Independent’, Real Madrid e Manchester United they allegedly initiated contacts with Inter to request information on the full-back born in 1997, the protagonist of an excellent season in the Nerazzurri shirt.

The eyes of Ancelotti and Ten Hag on Dimarco

According to the British press, the former Parma e Verona like it and not a little Ancelotti e Ten Hag for the extreme versatility, the low price tag and the growth margins. At the moment, however, no concrete offers have been received on the table of the Milanese club for the same Dimarcofixed point ofInter Of Inzaghi.

