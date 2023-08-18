Home » Inter insists on Pavard, but Tuchel tries to hold him back: the latest on the negotiation
Inter insists on Pavard, but Tuchel tries to hold him back: the latest on the negotiation

L’Inter continues to work to bring to Milan Benjamin Pavard. On Friday 18 August there was a new contact between the nerazzurri and the Bavaria Monacocon the parties that have approached. Currently they dance 5 million differencewith the Bavarians who ne they ask for 30 plus bonuses and the club d Zhang who has some offered 25 plus bonuses. The agreement with Pavard is so strong that Inter, should the negotiation fail to materialize, he will take it on a free transfer next summer. In the meantime, however, they are sure from Germany: the coach of the Bavarians, Tuchel, he wants to keep the player because he considers it important. But Inter, at the moment, has not been informed of a definitive decision or a closure by the Germans and the same goes for the entourage of the Frenchman, who could push to leave.

Pavard on the bench against Werder Bremen

Pavard stayed in bench for the entire match against Werder Bremen on the first day of the Bundesliga. At Bayern since summer 2019, the 2018 world champion lifted 10 trophies with the German clubwith whom he took the field on 163 occasions, scoring 12 goals and as many assists.

