Inter-Inzaghi, the whole truth about the summit and the tensions with Zhang. There is a yes from Milinkovic | First page

Three hours of summit, almost a conclave. Even Inzaghi laughed about itwhen reporters highlighted the long duration of the meeting, but it was necessary to clarify many points in order to then find ourselves, in less than ten days, with clearer ideas and some points already developed. But let’s proceed in order.

I COMPLIMENTS: First of all, the president Steven Zhang, the CEO Beppe Marotta and the ds Piero Ausilio, together with his deputy, Dario Baccin, congratulated the coach for the season and for the great final played against City in Istanbul. We saw a united Inter, convinced of their means and self-confident. Excellent points from which to start again also in view of next season. But Inzaghi’s first requests came from here, which certainly created a few moments of tensionespecially with Zhang.

INTER, CONTACTS FOR MILINKOVIC: THERE’S A PROMISE FROM LAZIO

INZAGHI’S REQUESTS: The Nerazzurri coach went to the summit with very clear ideas: none of the pillars must be sold and La Rosa must be strengthened with some purchases. Milinkovic Savic from Lazio, his desire for him is greater than him, also because he has been talking to the boy for some time and has already received the yes from the sergeant, who promised himself to the Nerazzurri. However, an agreement with Lotito must be found, an operation that is never simple, and precisely for this reason Ausilio is carrying on the discussions with Sassuolo for Frattesi in parallel, being able to count on the possibility of being able to include a technical counterpart in the negotiation. When we talk about untouchable pillars, we refer to Lautaro, Lukaku, Barella, Calhanoglu, Bastoni, Acerbi and above all André Onana, considered fundamental by Inzaghi. Too important, the Cameroon goalkeeper, in several respects, above all that of acquired leadership, is one who is not afraid of anything and transmits positive feelings to his teammates. A champion. And then for the bottom-up approach, nobody, or very few, in Europe can count on goalkeepers with feet like Onana’s.

ZHANG’S ANSWERS – In the face of certain requests, Zhang did not respond positively. The president asked for compromises and clearly expressed that he does not want to hear the term “non-transferable” when compared to Inter players Zhang wants to keep the Nerazzurri squad competitive, but without ruling out any excellent transfers. In viale della Liberazione they also said yes to Milinkovic Savic, but first it will be necessary to give in, probably Brozovic.

A NEW APPOINTMENT – The dialogue between the parties has known uneventful moments, as often happens when there are different ideas to bring together. Also because Inzaghi knows that Onana, the most important player for him, could also be the first to leave due to those talks already set up with Chelsea. This is why there will be a new meeting between the parties in about a week, when Ausilio will have carried out some speeches. By the way, the coach’s new contract is being drawn up and during the next summit it is possible that Marotta will already be ready to offer him the new agreement, probably, this time, in the presence of the agent, who was absent yesterday. It will be a very long summer, which could also offer great successes.