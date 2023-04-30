Inter – Lazio Serie A 32nd round | Sport

After a turnaround in Sunday’s matinee slot, Inter defeated Lazio and enabled Napoli to secure the title after 33 years with a possible victory over Salernitana.

Source: Profimedia

A great match in Milan and a turn from deuce to ace!

Inter was losing to Lazio at “Giuseppe Meaci”, but managed to win after a turnaround in the second half and continue the fight for a place in the Champions League. At the same time, the Milan club served a “championship point” to Napoli in today’s match against Salernitana.

The heroes of the turnaround and great triumph were the Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who recorded two assists and double scorer Lautaro Martinez.

INTER – LATIO 3:1 (0:1)

“Neroazuri” started attacking from the start of the game, they created several chances and only thanks to the goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, they did not have a score deficit at the beginning.

The captain of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Edin Džeko, watched the game from the bench for reserve players.

Inter shook his net in the 27th minute after a shot by Henrik Mktarian, however, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Although the Roman footballers were in a subordinate position to “Giuseppe Meaca”, they were the first to take the lead three minutes later after a mistake by Francesko Aćerbi.

Luis Alberto brilliantly threw two Inter defenders out of the game and left the ball for the calm execution of Felipe Anderson, who hit the left corner – 0:1.

The “sky-blues” could have doubled their lead before the break after a new mistake by Acerbi, who brought Ćira Imobile into a checkmate position, but the home goalkeeper Andre Onana prevented another goal.

In the continuation, Simone Inzaghi’s team attacked fiercely, the visitors from Rome defended themselves frantically and were looking for an opportunity to hit the opponent from a possible counterattack or interruption.

However, they succumbed in the 78th minute after the action of Lukaku, who brilliantly worked Lautaro Martinez to equalize – 1:1.

GOAL BY LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ!!!

Four minutes later, the Belgian once again brilliantly found Robin Goossens at the second post for a complete turnaround for Inter – 2:1.

Lautaro put an end to a fantastic game in the 90th minute with a second goal for a big celebration at “Meaca” – 3:1.

And even more is expected in Naples, where the whole city has long since prepared everything for the celebration of the third “scudetto” in the club’s history at the stadium named after Diego Maradona, the last hero who brought the trophy “under Vesuvius”.

Lazio, for whom Sergej Milinković Savić played all 90 minutes, recorded their seventh defeat of the season, but remained in second position in the table.

epa10599718 SS Lazio’s players celebrate the goal scored by SS Lazio’s forward Felipe Anderson during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter Milan and SS Lazio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 30 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Source: EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI/ANSA

SERIES A 32ND ROUND

Inter – Lazio 3:1 (0:1)

/Lautaro Martinez 78, Gosens 83, Lukaku 90 – Felipe Anderson 30/

Cremonese – Verona (15.00)

Naples – Salernitana

Sassuolo – Empoli

Fiorentina – Sampdoria (18.00)

Bologna – Juventus (20.45)

Saturday

Rome – Milan 1:1 (0:0)

/Ejbraham 90+4 – Salemakers 90+7/

Turin – Atalanta 1:2 (0:1)

/Sanabrija 75 – Zapakosta 34, Zapata 88/

Played on Friday:

Spice – Monca 0:2 (0:1)

/ Curija 21, Karlos Augusto 90+3/

Lenses – Udinese 1:0 (0:0)

/Strefeca 62 pen./

(mondo.ba)