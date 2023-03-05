Inter 2-0 Lecce

INTER



Drunk 6: Holds an unassuming shot from Ceesay.

Darmian 6.5: Whoever gets on his side delivers the ball and goes back.

Unripe 6.5: Flawless performance, like a leader.

Sticks 6.5: He concedes little or nothing to Strefezza. He also shows up in the offensive phase, when he receives from Gosens and kicks towards Falcone’s goal, but the ball goes out on the back.

Dumfries 6: He makes San Siro angry for two very similar mistakes: he is thrown towards the opponent’s goal, he doesn’t serve his free partner in the center of the area and he loses the ball. He immediately made amends at the start of the second half, when he punched the Giallorossi defense and this time served Lautaro well in the center of the box for the Nerazzurri’s double.

(Dal 33’ s.t. D’Ambrosio: s.v.)

Stretcher 7: With shrewdness and lucidity, he receives Gosens in the area, evades Maleh’s intervention and serves Mkhitaryan with the 1-0 assist. A right mix of technique and “cazzimma”. The right-footed touch that sends Dumfries to cross that leads to 2-0 is also delightful

Calhanoglu 6,5: A very clear signal comes from Inzaghi, with Brozovic recovered and in condition, the Turk is still in the control room. After 3′ minutes Falcone engages from distance. He dictates the rhythms despite the attention of the opponents.

(Dal 33’ s.t. Gagliardini: St)

Mkhitaryan 7,5: Still him, still him. Inzaghi does not deprive himself of it and he repays his coach. He starts badly, losing a bad ball that opens the Leccese counterattack, but Acerbi and Darmian put a piece together. Then he takes the chair, first he sends Dumfries on the counterattack, but the Dutchman wastes everything, then he is ready in the area and with his right foot, with a lap, he puts the ball under the cross for the Nerazzurri advantage.

(Dal 25’ s.t. Brozovich 6: A good surgery, ringworm, in midfield. For the rest he is quite scholastic, he goes on 2-0, once the result is acquired).

Gosens 7: He’s fine and plows the fascia with good intensity. He manages to break through Gendrey and at the moment of the cross he maintains the necessary lucidity which allows him to see Barella free in the area. He serves it perfectly, with a low back ball. The 1-0 is also thanks to him. There would be a huge penalty on him, but the referee and the VAR take a break.

(Dal 45’ s.t. Zanotti: s.v.)

Dzeko 5,5: Inzaghi still trusts him, but he seems saddened. He complains to Manganiello about some withholding by Umtiti and doesn’t participate much in the manoeuvre. In the 37th minute, with a nice back-heel, he clears Dumfries’ run, who however doesn’t take full advantage of his partner’s good play.

Lautaro 7: He exchanged with Gosens and with a nice touch with his back to goal he took part in the action that led to the Nerazzurri’s advantage. He detached himself from the defender’s marking and was ready in the center of the area for Dumfries’ assist, hitting hard with his right foot and directing the ball to the near post for the 2-0. The seventeenth goal of the season.

(Dal 25’ s.t. Luke 6: He could pounce like a bird on an inaccurate conclusion by Bastoni, but as soon as he entered the field, his reflexes weren’t ready enough. A couple of physical duels with Umtiti and nothing else, but then the hourglass was not on his side.)

S. Inzaghi 6.5: Lecce made many big names tremble. Inter play in order and without any anxiety. Dominates and deservedly wins, again separating Milan and Lazio. Once the result is acquired, he could take advantage of it to give some space to Asllani, who instead doesn’t see a field even today.

REPORT CARDS LECCE

Falcone 5,5: Mkhitaryan’s conclusion slips into the crossroads, he cannot get there. Lautaro’s is also powerful and close.

Gendrey 6: He suffers from Gosens’ advances. His good recovery on Dumfries, which prevented him from going to rest under two goals.

Stitch 5: Randella Lautaro and gets by as he can, but his mistake at the beginning of the second half is serious, when the Argentine gets lost in the penalty area, who finds the 2-0.

(Dal 20’ s.t. Romagnolas 6: The partner sinks, he enters and in the portion of the race reserved for him he does not cause any disasters).

Verse 6: On Dzeko he uses good and bad ways. His aerial intervention is also nice, ahead of Lautaro. He tries to keep his concentration high by making himself heard.

Patch 5.5: On his side, Inter continuously breaks through with Barella and Dumfries.

Gonzalez 6: In the middle of the field he is a security and does not miss his contribution in the defensive phase, his beautiful header on Gosens.

(Dal 37’ s.t. Helgason: St.)

Wheelman 6.5: Head held high, midfielder with superior technique and vision. He tries to surprise Onana with a header, but he doesn’t hit well and the ball goes wide. It is still the best of him.

Assumption 5: In the middle of the field he is the least lucid of his team. Late on Barella, he recovers but is dribbled by the Italian midfielder and Inter finds the 1-0.

(Dal 12’ s.t. Angry 5: It would cause a penalty the size of a house, but the referee thanks him and does not punish his intervention on Gosens.

Strefezza 5: Unrelated to the maneuver, he is unable to unleash his talent and Baroni calls him back to the bench.

(Dal 12’ s.t. Udin 5: Enters and does not take one).

Ceesay 5,5: He gets rid of Darmian and shoots from distance, but the conclusion is not very insidious. He tries to shine with personal actions, but that never lead to anything).

Of Francis 5.5: Well marked by Darmian and Dumfries, he never manages to sting.

(Dal 37’ s.t. Banda: sv)

M. Baroni 6: Lecce is an organized and courageous team. He plays openly at San Siro and in fact Inter also finds some counter-attacks.

