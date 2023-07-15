Inter, Lukaku intrigue: there is an offer from Juve, the player does not respond to the Nerazzurri

The case Luke becomes a real intrigue. L’Inter is ready to close the deal with Chelsea, strengthened by the sale of Onana to Manchester United which will be defined in the next few hours, and is ready to offer Chelsea 35 million euros plus 5 in bonuses. In recent days, however, Juventus also entered: on Wednesday the black and whites, in a meeting in London, they proposed the same amount to the Blues (37.5 plus 2.5 bonus), conditional on the sale of Vlahovic by 4 August. Chelsea, however, prefer to finalize the deal quickly and would like to close with Inter. So what is missing, even considering the words of love from both Zhang’s club and the player? The will of the player, who in the last few hours hasn’t responded to requests from Inter managers and teammates to close the operation. The nerazzurri are embittered and annoyedespecially since they understood the strong openness of the Belgian towards Juventus that, otherwise, she would not have gone to London to try to block the operation. At this point a turnaround by Inter is not excluded, who could abandon the Lukaku track and turn to other alternatives that he already has in place. As long as the striker born in ’93 doesn’t send different signals in the next few hours.

We go ahead with the sale of Onana, awaiting the agreement with Sommer



Meanwhile, Inter continues to negotiate with the Manchester United to define the assignment of André Onana. The Nerazzurri, who also greeted Samir Handanovic and Alex Cordaz, in the next few hours they expect to reach an agreement with Yann Sommer. For the Bayern Munich goalkeeper it is A lower offer than the release clause is ready. Zhang’s club wants to close first for the Swiss and possibly later for Trubin.